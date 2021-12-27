Critical Hate Theory

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Congressman Bob Good is an unabashed Republican conservative from Virginia's 5th District. "In Loudoun County, in Fairfax County, there are training systems that happen that teachers are taught that over the summer and then it permeates the history classes and other classes of that kind of ideology. And I think it's dangerous to America. I think it's dishonest. I think it's divisive and most parents don't want that regardless of what race they are. Parents want their kids to be judged on who they are and what they do, not what they look like," said on a recent visit to ABC 13.

