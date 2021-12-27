ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Critical Hate Theory

By aboutboulderadmin
aboutboulder.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I write this, I’m thinking back to the previous thirty minutes. During that time, I took my dog for a long walk. With my AirPods firmly installed, I listened to a podcast and was probably forty percent checked out. At one point, I yelled at my dog for eating an...

aboutboulder.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Black Artist Jonathan Harris Raises Conversation With His Powerful Critical Race Theory Painting

Impassioned artist Jonathan Harris wasn’t afraid to capture the essence of the opposing views surrounding the “Critical Race Theory” debate. The self-taught painter and curator wanted to reflect on how divided the country is over concepts surrounding CRT being taught in schools. Since its first showing at the Irwin House Gallery in Detroit, the painting has gone viral. The exhibit is titled TRIPTYCH: Stronger Together.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
TIME

Cheugy, Murraya and Critical Race Theory: The Words That Defined 2021

Looking back at 2021, the year was characterized by the challenges and joys of the world opening up again after a year of uncertainty and social distancing . (And then, in recent weeks, locking back down again with the emergence of the Omicron variant.) One of the most cogent ways to see the reach of this over the past year was through language—the colorful ways that we communicated the many changes, and described our adjustments, to our new way of life.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
The Independent

‘I had a Black friend’: Lawmaker’s tone deaf tweet on racism gets blasted on Twitter

Republican lawmaker Patricia Morgan is at the centre of a controversy after she tweeted that she had lost a Black friend due to critical race theory.In a tweet on Tuesday, the Rhode Island state representative said: “I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant.”“I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT” she added.I had a black friend. I liked her...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Erbe
Person
Tonya Pinkins
Fox News

Critical race theory, left-wing ideas ruining medical field, critics argue

The medical profession has seen an influx of left-wing ideas about race and identity, according to multiple reports and experts. Writing in Quilette, Dr. Sally Satel declared that "indoctrinologists" were distracting medical professionals from their rightful purpose. Satel and others have pointed to examples like Boston physicians arguing for racial preferences in admissions.
HEALTH
WEAR

The controversy around Critical Race Theory and Florida schools

According to a recent study, less than half of Americans are familiar with critical race theory. While supporters of the theory argue schools aren't learning American history without teaching it, the same poll found a majority of Americans support teaching high school students the impacts of slavery and racism. You...
FLORIDA STATE
WSET

Congressman Bob Good calls critical race theory 'dangerous to America'

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Congressman Bob Good is an unabashed Republican conservative from Virginia's 5th District. "In Loudoun County, in Fairfax County, there are training systems that happen that teachers are taught that over the summer and then it permeates the history classes and other classes of that kind of ideology. And I think it's dangerous to America. I think it's dishonest. I think it's divisive and most parents don't want that regardless of what race they are. Parents want their kids to be judged on who they are and what they do, not what they look like," said on a recent visit to ABC 13.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Racism#Poc#Red Pill
The Independent

Tucker Carlson guest compares being transgender to marrying a cat

A conservative radio journalist and Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson have both been condemned for calling transgender people “Satanic”.Jason Whitlock, who hosts a show for Blaze TV, told Carlson on Wednesday that transgender people wanted to “marry a cat” and were “Satanic”. He argued that transgender people were a part of a “coalition that has been built of criminals”, and incorrectly suggested that LGBT+ rights were being pushed by so-called “global elites”. “There is a coalition that has been built of criminals, the mentally unstable, and just bitter people who are being used and funded to short America, to...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Tucker Carlson calls for everyone to stop talking about ‘boring’ Covid as US hits 120,000 new cases a day

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been slammed for calling on his viewers to stop talking about Covid-19, claiming that it’s time to move on from the uninteresting topic.“If you find yourself living in a place where people are still talking about Covid nonstop two years in, it is time to move. Not just because your neighbours have been brainwashed — though obviously, they have been — but because your neighbours are boring,” he said on the Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night.“Tucker says everyone should stop talking about COVID and I hope he takes his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

QAnon conspiracy theorist believes that if everyone catches Omicron then the pandemic will end

The Omicron variant that emerged over the last few months has proved to be more contagious than previous Covid-19 mutations. As Omicron makes its way across the United States, more and more people are succumbing to the virus—with cases rising across the country. Although this newest variant is believed to be a milder form than previous ones, its level of contagiousness has landed many people in the hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Radar Online.com

Right-Wing Host Lisa Marie Boothe Was Set To Replace Meghan McCain On 'The View' But Refused To Get COVID Vaccination

Fox News host Lisa Marie Boothe was lined up to take Meghan McCain's spot on The View but that all changed when she reportedly refused to get the COVID-19 jab. According to Daily Mail, the conservative television personality met with ABC News executives about the open position earlier this year but their talks fell apart after she made it clear she wouldn't abide by company protocol and get the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy