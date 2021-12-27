Critical Hate Theory

A conservative radio journalist and Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson have both been condemned for calling transgender people “Satanic”.Jason Whitlock, who hosts a show for Blaze TV, told Carlson on Wednesday that transgender people wanted to “marry a cat” and were “Satanic”. He argued that transgender people were a part of a “coalition that has been built of criminals”, and incorrectly suggested that LGBT+ rights were being pushed by so-called “global elites”. “There is a coalition that has been built of criminals, the mentally unstable, and just bitter people who are being used and funded to short America, to...
Comments / 0