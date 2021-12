The Spanish baritone Carlos Marin, a cornerstone of the singing group Il Divo, died yesterday in a Manchester hospital of Covid-19. His bandmates Urs Buhler, David Miller, and Sebastien Izambard said: ‘It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.’

