SAND price analysis appears to be bearish. The strongest resistance is present at $6.7. The strongest support is present at $5.6. SAND price analysis for December 29, 2021, reveals that the cryptocurrency is following a head and shoulder movement. The price has suffered a great decline in the past few days. The price shied away from $7 and suddenly started to decline; on December 27, 2021, the cost of SAND/USD went from $6.7 to $6.4; the next day, the price kept dropping and went to $5.7. The price fluctuated between $5.7 and $6.4 until the next day when it finally reached $5.9, which is the current price for SAND.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO