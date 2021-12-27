ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s emotional reunion: ‘I couldn’t stop crying’

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago

Kate Winslet opened up about her emotional reunion with her long time friend Leonardo DiCaprio, admitting she cried when she finally met with the actor for the first time since the lockdown, caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The two stars started their successful career in Hollywood after starring together in the 1997 iconic film ‘Titanic,’ later reuniting on the set of the 2008 film ‘Revolutionary Road,’ where they once again portrayed a romantic couple.

It’s no secret that Kate and Leo have remained good friends throughout their career, however they were not able to meet again after three years, in part because of the health crisis, with the actress staying in isolation in London and the actor in New York.

Now Kate has detailed the emotional moment of their reunion in Los Angeles, during her latest interview, revealing she “couldn’t stop crying,” and describing her friendship with Leo she said, “I‘ve known him for half my life! It’s not as if I‘ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there‘s been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catch-up.”

The 46-year-old star explained that they were not able to leave their countries, “Like so many friendships globally, we‘ve missed each other because of Covid. He’s my friend, my really close friend. We‘re bonded for life.”

