Public Health

Biden Says Covid Surge Needs to Be Solved at State Level, Vows Full Federal Support

By Thomas Franck, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden pledged to aid governors struggling with the omicron variant of Covid-19, but acknowledged the states will need to take the lead in controlling the pandemic. Speaking just before a meeting Monday with some of the nation's governors, Biden said: "There is no federal solution. This gets...

