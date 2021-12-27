The Batman: 'The Bat and the Cat' Trailer Focuses on Bruce Wayne, Selina Kyle, and The Riddler

"If we don't stand up, no one will." Who's ready for another slice of Batman? Warner Bros has dropped a new trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman dubbed "The Bat and The Cat" about the Batman vs Catwoman feud in the movie. We've already featured numerous trailers, including the full trailer and an extra Japanese trailer with more footage. In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the "Caped Crusader", with Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoe Kravitz as "Catwoman", Jeffrey Wright as Gordon, plus Colin Farrell as Cobblepot, Paul Dano as Nashton, John Turturro as Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard. I'm loving the focus in this particular trailer on these two superheroes - there's an entire movie about just them to watch. And then there's all those villains! Ahhhhhhh I so can't wait for this movie.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO