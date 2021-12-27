ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Batman: 'The Bat and the Cat' Trailer Focuses on Bruce Wayne, Selina Kyle, and The Riddler

By Adam Bankhurst
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest The Batman trailer has been released and it shows more of Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and Paul Dano's Edward Nashton/The Riddler. The trailer, which is titled "The Bat and the Cat," can be seen here, and it gives a closer look at The...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
film-book.com

THE BATMAN (2022) International Movie Trailer: Robert Pattinson Tries to Unmask the Truth of Gotham City

Warner Bros. has released the Japanese movie trailer for The Batman (2022). View here the first The Batman movie trailer and the second The Batman movie trailer. Matt Reeves‘ The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, and Paul Dano.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Breaks Silence on Michael Keaton's Return

Production is now underway on DC's Batgirl movie, and the long-awaited blockbuster film arguably already has a lot of anticipation surrounding it. Outside of Leslie Grace starring in the film's titular role and J.K. Simmons coming back to the role of Commissioner Jim Gordon, it's been anyone's guess as to what elements of the existing DC multiverse would appear. On Wednesday, fans got a bit of an unexpected answer, with confirmation that Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman in Batgirl, after previously portraying the iconic character in Batman, Batman Returns, and the upcoming The Flash movie. Grace took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the news, tweeting that "the bat's out the bag."
MOVIES
E! News

How Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in The Batman Was Inspired by Kurt Cobain

Watch: "The Batman" Official Trailer: Robert Pattinson Is the Dark Knight. There's something about the way Robert Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne in The Batman. In an interview with Empire, posted on Saturday, Dec. 18, director Matt Reeves talked about how late Nirvana frontman and '90s music icon Kurt Cobain inspired his adaptation of the comic book character in the new film, which is set for release on March 4.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Paul Dano
wjtn.com

The Bat and The Cat: Warner Bros. surprise-drops a new 'The Batman' trailer

Warner Bros. just dropped a surprise Christmas present for Batman fans: a brand-new trailer for The Batman. Titled "The Bat and The Cat," the two-and-a-half-minute trailer is less moody and atmospheric than the first two, focusing instead on the relationship between Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman, and Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle/Catwoman. After an initial meeting during which kicks and punches fly, the pair appear to team up to do battle, with lots of action to show for it.
MOVIES
IGN

Substack, Batman and Mutants on Mars: The Comic Book Industry in 2021

There’s never been a better time to be a comic book fan. You can say that pretty much every year, but it was especially true in 2021. While the industry was hardly immune to the effects of the pandemic, we still got a steady stream of great stories week after week, and more than a few big surprises along the way.
INDUSTRY
IGN

Spider-Man Face-Off - The Winner Revealed

Last week, in celebration of the theatrical release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we asked YOU to help us decide which version of Spider-Man was the most amazing and spectacular of them all. Now, after thousands and thousands of 1v1 web-slinging battles with matchups like Tom Holland's Peter Parker vs. Miles Morales from Into the Spider-Verse and Gwen Stacy vs. Spider-Ham, the ultimate Spider-Man has been chosen.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riddler#Gotham#Empire Magazine#Dc
Paste Magazine

Ogle Tons of New Footage in The Batman's "Bat and the Cat" Trailer

It seems that The Bat has finally met a partner in crime worthy of his attention, at least if the newest trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman is to be believed. Dubbed “The Bat and the Cat,” and directly quoted therein by Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle, this trailer gives us by far our most detailed look at the interpersonal relationship between Batman and Catwoman—and not only them, but Batman’s relationships with various other figures in his life, such as Gordon, Alfred and the world outside who knows him only as billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne. In fact, this is perhaps the first Batman trailer where we’ve ever watched someone castigate Bruce Wayne for his seeming lack of philanthropy, totally unaware of how he spends his nights.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BATMAN Star Zoë Kravitz Reveals The Movie's Unique Take On Selina Kyle's "Claws"

The latest trailer for The Batman was met with an overwhelmingly positive response online, and it's not hard to see why. Matt Reeves' take on the World's Greatest Detective is shaping up to be as big a game-changer for the franchise as Batman Begins in 2005, and with what appears to be an R-Rated take on the Dark Knight, this movie definitely feels like something new from DC.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Batman first-look trailer hints at major Riddler fan theory

The Batman spoilers follow. The newest trailer for The Batman is centered around Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle and hints at a huge fan theory involving Paul Dano's Riddler. Subtitled 'The Bat and The Cat', this extended clip delves into the very complex dynamic between Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) and Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) — as well as their alter-egos Batman and Catwoman.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Cats
First Showing

Another 'The Bat and The Cat' Trailer for Matt Reeves' 'The Batman'

"If we don't stand up, no one will." Who's ready for another slice of Batman? Warner Bros has dropped a new trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman dubbed "The Bat and The Cat" about the Batman vs Catwoman feud in the movie. We've already featured numerous trailers, including the full trailer and an extra Japanese trailer with more footage. In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the "Caped Crusader", with Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoe Kravitz as "Catwoman", Jeffrey Wright as Gordon, plus Colin Farrell as Cobblepot, Paul Dano as Nashton, John Turturro as Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard. I'm loving the focus in this particular trailer on these two superheroes - there's an entire movie about just them to watch. And then there's all those villains! Ahhhhhhh I so can't wait for this movie.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

The Batman New Trailer Plus New Synopsis Highlights The Bat And The Cat

The Batman new trailer plus a new synopsis for the upcoming Matt Reeves movie starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz. This latest trailer outs the spotlight on the Bat and the Cat. In other words Batman and Catwoman, who it seems have to team up against the threats facing Gotham City. We also get a little glimpse into the plot around the Riddler and the fact he seems to know fine well that Batman is Bruce Wayne. Check it out.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Among Most Anticipated 2022 Movies

Online ticket retailer Fandango polled more than 6,000 ticket-buyers this month and asked which theatrical tentpoles they’re the most excited about in 2022. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the list followed by Sony/Marvel’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on a production hiatus as star Letitia Wright recovers from a previous on-set injury, shooting is expected to resume in January with the actress, as Deadline first reported. There’s been no news to date that the sequel’s November 11 release date will be postponed. Despite the ongoing pandemic, moviegoers have shown recently that they’ll come...
MOVIES
kolafm.com

Bat, Cat & a Riddler | Vic Slick |

Check ot the latest trailer for ‘The Batman’ with Robert Pattinson as Batman/Bruce Wayne & Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle. ‘The Batman’ opens in theaters March 4, 2022 (3.4.22).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy