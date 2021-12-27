ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England close in on humiliating Ashes drubbing after ANOTHER batting collapse all-but gifts Third Test to Australia

By John Etheridge
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

ENGLAND’S batting was in ruins once more and they are surely crashing towards another humiliating defeat.

As for the Ashes? Well, their chances of regaining the little urn disappeared a long time ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNpox_0dWntbxn00
England's Haseeb Hameed walks off the pitch after losing his wicket Credit: Reuters

England lost four wickets in just 12 overs - including Zak Crawley and Dawid Malan to successive balls - after surrendering a deficit of 78 runs on first innings.

By the close of day two of the Third Test, England were in a state of shock with the scoreboard reading 31-4 - still 51 runs short of avoiding an innings defeat.

So another - and pretty much predictable - batting collapse added to the anxiety of the Covid outbreak sweeping through England’s camp.

England had actually performed with some credit in the field with Jimmy Anderson taking four wickets in another superb display of swing and seam bowling.

But it counted for little as the Aussie fast bowlers put England’s top-order through the mincer again.

Left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc had Crawley caught behind and then Malan was lbw. His review showed the ball clipping leg stump.

Joe Root wafted at the hat-trick ball but did not get an edge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCXTt_0dWntbxn00
Nightwatchman Jack Leach was bowled offering no shot to Scott Boland Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZckeN_0dWntbxn00
Scott Boland is on the verge of winning the Ashes on his debut Credit: AFP

Then the hapless Haseeb Hameed, who was really roughed up by the pace and bounce of the bowling, edged a catch behind off debutant Scott Boland.

Nightwatchman Jack Leach did not see it through to the close, either, and was bowled offering no shot to Boland.

Root and Ben Stokes ensured no further mishaps but England’s task appears hopeless.

Earlier, Anderson took 4-33 from 23 immaculate and confirmed that, even at the age of 39, he remains by some distance England’s premier bowler. He combines skill, swing and seam with metronomic accuracy.

In overseas Tests this year, Anderson has 21 wickets at an average of 12.95 and a miserly economy rate of 1.71 runs-per-over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hzn9w_0dWntbxn00
Mitchell Starc had Crawley caught behind and then Malan was lbw Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6WpK_0dWntbxn00
The Australian bowling attack ripped trough England's shocking batting line-up Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9j5D_0dWntbxn00
Zak Crawley trudges off the MCG after another failure Credit: EPA

Play started 30 minutes late after two members of England’s coaching staff and two family members tested positive for Covid.

Aussie nightwatchman Nathan Lyon hit a couple of boundaries before nicking off to Ollie Robinson and then Australia’s annoying but highly effective duo of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith both departed cheaply.

Labuschagne edged Mark Wood’s high pace to Root at slip and then Smith was bowled via the inside edge by Anderson.

Anderson’s spell that contained Smith’s wicket produced figures of 6-5-1-1.

He’d already coaxed an inside edge from Smith on five, but Jos Buttler could not cling onto the very difficult chance as he dived to his left.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

Buttler also missed a tough stumping off left–arm spinner Leach when Marcus Harris was 63.

England took wickets at regular intervals but at times allowed Australia more freedom than they should have done, particularly after lunch when Leach bowled a long spell but captain Root would surely have been better served employing seam bowlers.

Travis Head edged Robinson to slip and Leach took his first wicket when Cameron Green was lbw. Green reviewed but tracking showed the ball clipping leg stump.

Then wicketkeeper Alex Carey aimed an expansive drive at Stokes, edged and Buttler clasped the catch.

Captain Pat Cummins and Starc put on 34 useful runs for the ninth wicket until Cummins mis-cued an attempted pull shot and lobbed a catch to point.

Starc was dropped by Robinson when he hammered the ball back to the bowler. Robinson hurt his left hamstring as he fell to the floor and left the field. But he reappeared soon afterwards so no apparent damage done.

Australia’s innings ended when Boland edged Wood to Crawley at second slip.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sir Geoffrey Boycott calls for Joe Root to step down as England captain

Sir Geoffrey Boycott believes it will be time for Joe Root to step down as captain when England’s humiliating Ashes series ends.England were bowled out for 68 – their lowest total on Australian soil since 1904 – as the hosts won the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne by an innings and 14 runs to take a decisive 3-0 series lead.The result capped a dreadful run of results for the Test team under Root, who have become the first England side to lose nine games in a year.Former England batter Boycott, writing in the Daily Telegraph has clearly seen enough...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Pat Cummins
Person
Haseeb Hameed
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Scott Boland
Person
Jack Leach
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Mitchell Starc
Person
Marnus Labuschagne
Person
Nathan Lyon
The Independent

What can be done to improve the fortunes of England Test team?

England’s Ashes capitulation at Melbourne not only saw them give up their hopes of reclaiming the urn, it also continued a horror run of results in Test cricket.Joe Root’s side have won just once in their last 12 games and are the first English team to lose nine in a calendar year. The response has been some familiar questions about the state of the game and what might be done to put it right.Here, we take a closer look at some of those issues and asks what can be done to improve things.Is there an appetite for change?There are...
SPORTS
The Independent

England head coach Chris Silverwood to miss fourth Ashes Test due to isolation over Covid

England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes Test against Australia after being forced to isolate due to Covid.After the latest round of PCR testing for the touring party, one family member has tested positive.It is the seventh of the tour since PCR testing started on 27 December, with three support staff and four family members contracting the virus.Silverwood will now have to isolate for 10 days alongside his family in Melbourne and will therefore miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.England have already conceded the Ashes and trail 3-0, with the fourth test due to start...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Dan Biggar: No fans at Wales’ Six Nations games would be ‘huge step backwards’

Dan Biggar is concerned by the negative impact playing behind closed doors could have on the success of Wales’ Six Nations title defence.The champions’ first home game takes place against Scotland on February 12 but, under Covid restrictions imposed by the Welsh Government, only 50 spectators are permitted to view outdoor events.The guidelines are reviewed weekly and First Minister Mark Drakeford has refused to give assurances that fans will be allowed to return in time for the Six Nations as case numbers for the Omicron variant continue to surge.Wales are also scheduled to host France and Italy at the Principality...
RUGBY
The Independent

Raheem Sterling hails Gareth Southgate for uniting England team

Raheem Sterling has credited Gareth Southgate for uniting the England squad over the last five years.The Three Lions suffered one of their darkest days in major tournament football when knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland – a nation ranked 34th in the world and with a population of just 330,000.Roy Hodgson resigned in the wake of that humiliating defeat and former Middlesbrough boss Southgate stepped up from his England Under-21 role in September 2016 after Sam Allardyce’s 67-day reign.England have since finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup – their first semi-final appearance at the tournament for 28 years...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Australia#Aussie
The Independent

England’s Ashes humiliation leaves Chris Silverwood’s shortcomings as head coach exposed

As the knives point towards Chris Silverwood after England succumbed to a dismissal Ashes defeat following just 12 days of play across three Tests, it is probably worth reflecting how he ended up in charge of men’s team in the first place.As he stumbled through platitudes after Australia had made it 3-0 with a humiliating innings and 14-run victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, he looked a man woefully out of his depth. But Silverwood was there on merit. His appointment at the end of the 2019 summer, having worked as the bowling coach and assistant to Trevor Bayliss...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ashes are a wake-up call for England’s batters, says Graham Thorpe

Graham Thorpe believes England’s under-performing batters have been handed “a wake-up call” by their Ashes travails and has already begun the work of rebuilding their techniques.With head coach Chris Silverwood in isolation due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the touring camp, Thorpe will step up from his assistant role to take charge of the New Year Test in Sydney.At 3-0 down, the series and the urn are long gone but there are no hiding places for a batting unit that has been ruthlessly exposed by Australia’s high-class pace attack.No England player has made a century in the series, with captain...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ross Taylor to call time on glittering New Zealand career

Ross Taylor, New Zealand’s all-time leading run-scorer in Tests and one-day internationals, has announced he will bring the curtain down on his international career at the end of his country’s home summer.Taylor was first selected for the Black Caps in March 2006 and has gone on to amass 7,584 runs at an average of 44.87 in 110 Tests and a further 8,581 at 48.2 in 233 ODIs, while he has also featured in 102 Twenty20s.He fittingly struck the winning runs as New Zealand defeated India to be crowned World Test champions earlier this year and was also part of the...
WORLD
The Independent

Kevin Pietersen believes franchise system for red-ball cricket can help England

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has devised a plan he believes can save Test cricket in England following the Ashes debacle.Pietersen insists the series loss to Australia need not be a total failure as long as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) use it to implement proper change for the Test team and believes a franchise system for the red-ball, long form of cricket, modelled on The Hundred, can be a solution.“With the money elsewhere in the game, the [County] Championship in its current form is not fit to serve the Test team,” Pietersen wrote in his Betway blog.“The...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Undisputed Josh Taylor and peerless Rangers among Scottish highlights of 2021

The pandemic continued to affect sport in 2021 but there were still a number of notable achievements from Scottish teams and individuals.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at 12 success stories from across the sporting world.St Johnstone make historyThe Perth side trebled their major trophy count this year with Betfred Cup success against Livingston and a Scottish Cup final triumph against Hibernian. To complete the fairy tale, defender Shaun Rooney hit the winner in both Hampden finals.Josh Taylor triumphant#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/CXRKARMbWS— Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) May 25, 2021The Prestonpans boxer fought only once in 2021 but made more history in...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

England crossing fingers over Covid outbreak ahead of Sydney Ashes Test

James Anderson says England’s Ashes squad are crossing their fingers and hoping the Covid-19 outbreak which will see head coach Chris Silverwood miss the fourth Test has not spread any further.A series that has lurched from bad to worse on the field is now beset by concerns over the virus, which has already infected seven people from the wider touring group in MelbourneThe under-pressure Silverwood tested negative on Wednesday but one of his family members did return a positive result and he has been instructed to isolate with them for up to 10 days, meaning assistant coach Graham Thorpe...
WORLD
The Independent

Gallagher hails Foxes and Terry heads home – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 29.FootballLiam Gallagher enjoyed Leicester’s win over Liverpool.Don’t underestimate a fox 🦊 MCFC CHAMPIONS— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 29, 2021John Terry announced he was heading home.I’m delighted to announce that I’m coming home, and have taken up a consultancy role @ChelseaFC academy. As well as delivering on field coaching sessions I will be involved in coaching discussions and mentoring our academy players.💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/dLW8gnXlxp— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) December 29, 2021Gary Neville...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Australia's Khawaja looks beyond stop-gap Sydney role

SYDNEY, Jan 1 (Reuters) - While Usman Khawaja is ready to fill in for Travis Head in the fourth Ashes test against England, the veteran Australia batsman hopes his would not be a stop-gap role this year. Head will miss the Sydney contest, which begins on Wednesday, after testing positive...
WORLD
The Independent

Darker times lie ahead after year cricket would like to forget

Starting an annual review with the events of 16 November feels like opening a book somewhere near the end. But this was the day English cricket had more eyes and ears tuned to its frequency in 2021. A seminal moment in a challenging year for the summer game. It was on this date Azeem Rafiq sat in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee and reopened his scars, more than a year after going public with stories of abuse and institutional racism. The journey to this point had been tough, riddled with the usual snakepits whistleblowers must navigate...
SPORTS
Reuters

Conway hits century on return to put New Zealand ahead

WELLINGTON, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Devon Conway celebrated his return from injury with a sparkling 122 on Saturday to propel New Zealand to 258-5 against Bangladesh on the opening day of the first test in Mount Maunganui. Bangladesh claimed three wickets in the final session but world test champions New...
WORLD
Reuters

Raducanu pulls out of Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne

Jan 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from this week's Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne having just come out of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, she said on Saturday. Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam when she triumphed at...
TENNIS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
288K+
Followers
3K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy