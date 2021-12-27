ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Best Films 2021, 'Mogul Mowgli,' 'Swan Song,' Best Of 2021 Television, 'Mare Of Easttown,' Jay Duplass In 'The Chair'

WNYC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVulture film critic Alison Willmore joins us to share her picks for the best films of 2021. [REBROADCAST FROM September 13, 2021] A new film tells the story of a British Pakistani rapper whose path to stardom is jeopardized by a serious illness. Riz Ahmed, who co-wrote and stars...

www.wnyc.org

IndieWire

Kate Winslet: Possible ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Would Explore Police Brutality in America

A second season of HBO’s 2021 sleeper hit limited series “Mare of Easttown” has yet to be confirmed by the network, but star Kate Winslet already has an idea of where a possible follow-up run would take the show. Winslet, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing a rough-around-the-edges Philly-area cop in Brad Ingelsby’s crime series, recently told The Guardian that a second season would reflect the current crisis surrounding police brutality and wrongdoing. (Via Insider.) “I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again,” Winslet said. “But if we were to do a second season, then for sure...
TV SERIES
PopMatters

The Best Film and Television of 2021

In the Year of the Pandemic II we attended many film festivals – remotely, of course. It’s not a bad way to get around in a crowd. We didn’t even have to create an avatar to send to the fests. In this no longer so new, new world, we just sat slouched and comfy on our couches and peered at the outside world through a pinhole. It’s a very nice pinhole, but it’s a pinhole, nonetheless. The thing is, you can see all the colors in the spectrum through a pinhole, and this tiny point of light easily pierces our brains forever locked in our dark, windowless skulls and pries them open just enough to fully illuminate our ever curious minds – if you let it.
MOVIES
Marconews.com

We pick the best TV shows of 2021, from 'Ted Lasso' to 'Mare of Easttown' to 'Squid Game'

In 2021, TV came back roaring. After the production delays, rescheduled premieres and "Tiger King" obsession that defined TV in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 was slightly more normal on the small screen. Production resumed, and broadcast networks debuted their fall TV shows on time. "Succession" (finally) returned for Season 3. The Emmys were held in person, and all the favorites won.
TV SERIES
IGN

Swan Song Review

Swan Song is exclusively available Dec. 17, 2021 on AppleTV+. As long as we all are fated to die, storytelling about the intersectionality of technology and death is always going to be fertile ground to explore in TV and film. Swan Song is the latest, building a story around the logistics and emotions of a human agreeing to transfer their lifetime of memories into a scientifically created genetic clone. What sets this film apart are the ways in which writer/director Benjamin Cleary elegantly uses tech to underscore, but never overwhelm, the deeply emotional and relatable relationship stories at its heart.
MOVIES
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

‘Swan Song’ is a haunting, surreal film exploration of mortality

“I love you Cameron Tanner. Always have. Always will.” Most husbands adore their wives’ words of love. But Cameron’s (Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”) ambivalence stems from his secret, painful ordeal. He’s dying, and his wife Poppy (Naomie Harris, Moonlight) doesn’t know it. Convulsions. Blackouts....
MOVIES
Collider

Mahershala Ali on ‘Swan Song,’ the Film's Thought-Provoking Questions, and 'Blade'

With writer-director Benjamin Cleary’s Swan Song now streaming on Apple TV+, I recently got to speak with Mahershala Ali about making the thought-provoking original drama with a sci-fi twist. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film is set in a near future where a doctor (Glenn Close) has recently invented technology that allows someone dying (Ali) to transfer all their memories to a new cloned body without any medical issues. While their original body and consciousness will die, the new version will live on. But the price to do this is the person can never tell their friends and family about what they did. The film explores what Ali’s character, Cameron, is willing to do to shield his family from grief and how far we will go to make a happier life for the people we love. Swan Song also stars Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, and Adam Beach and is produced by Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin of Anonymous Content, and Jonathan King of Concordia Studio. It also marks the debut of Ali as producer.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Mare of Easttown star hints at storyline for season 2

Mare of Easttown star Kate Winslet has spoken about what she would like to see from a second season of the drama. The HBO series was a big hit in 2021 and fans are hoping that it will come back to our screens. But since it was only ever meant to be a limited series, a second season hasn't been confirmed.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
Variety

From ‘Mare of Easttown’ to ‘White Lotus,’ Limited Series Boast Strong Ensembles

This year’s winter awards season offers a plethora of limited series with strong ensembles. In a Variety Awards Circuit video presented by HBO, senior editors Danielle Turchiano and Michael Schneider revealed their predictions for how limited series like “Mare of Easttown” and “White Lotus” may perform at the Critics Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes — and unfortunately, how ensemble casts may not get the recognition they deserve.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Netflix films: 50 best original movies to watch, ranked

Having established itself as a power-house of binge TV, Netflix has more recently turned its attention to movies.But with dozens of Netflix original films to chose from, how to sort the gold from the feature-length dross?To help you make sense of the service’s mind-boggling viewing options here’s a countdown of the best original movies available to stream on Netflix UK.We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.If you are looking for a streaming platform alternative, you can access unlimited movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video. Click...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Gerard Butler Thriller Strikes Netflix's Top 10

A fan-favorite Gerard Butler thriller has landed in Netflix's Top 10, and subscribers should definitely queue it up soon. Law Abiding Citizen, a 2009 action flick with Butler and Jamie Foxx, is currently in the No. 7 spot on Netflix's overall list. It's also sitting in the No. 4 slot on the streaming service's top 10 movies list, topping films such as Red Notice and Body of Lies.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Scoring Swan Song with composer Jay Wadley

Martin Carr chats with composer Jay Wadley about Swan Song…. Composer Jay Wadley has been in the industry over ten years working extensively in television. Projects for Hulu, Amazon and Netflix have been interspersed with some eclectic film credits – no more so than with the Charlie Kaufman project I’m Thinking of Ending Things, a film which asks a great deal of its audience; often simultaneously.
MUSIC
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s hilarious new documentary celebrates 2021 finally ending

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID tests in stock, $177 Roomba, Philips Hue sale, more This weekend, the miserable year that was 2021 mercifully comes to a close. COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise as the Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain. Flights are being canceled left and right as Americans try to get back home after the holidays. Even Wolverine could not escape the virus, as Hugh Jackman announced on Instagram this week that he tested positive. With days to go, 2021 is still finding new ways to disappoint us. That’s why this might be the perfect time to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘I Am Sam’ Turns 20: Director Recalls Studio Battles, ‘Tropic Thunder’ Jab and “Directors’ Jail”

For I Am Sam director Jessie Nelson, whose film this week celebrates the 20th anniversary of its December 2001 release, her project brings back an array of memories, mostly warm and affectionate but some difficult as well. She clearly has a continued fondness for the film, stemming from the love she feels for the disability community, with whom she connected closely before and after production, and her crew and cast, including Sean Penn, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laura Dern and then-newcomer Dakota Fanning. But it’s also clear that the movie Nelson made in 2001 would not be the same one she would...
MOVIES

