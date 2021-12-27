Ms. Education Management

COVID-19 is a symbol of our disruptive age. Unseen and never far away, it is always top of mind — a reminder of the frailty of our systems and a mockery of our plans. For MBA students, COVID-19 was a sign to slow down, step back, and take stock. That meant reflecting on the activities and relationships that brought value — and the guiding beliefs and ongoing investments that were holding them back. In the process, many discovered purpose, a return on time and talent that enabled them to make a difference as much as a living.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO