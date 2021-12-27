ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Who Won 2021? (And Who Came Close)

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcW1S_0dWnt3ES00

How will you remember 2021?

Musically speaking, there was a lot to celebrate. Sure there was a lot to mourn, too. Between lost legends like drummer Charlie Watts and bassist Robbie Shakespeare, and gigs cancelled every-which-way and arguments over the internet about who knows what… but let’s focus on the good stuff here, shall we?

Here, we will talk about the winners of the year, those artists who wowed us beyond imagination, who raised our eyebrows skyward and perked our ears like the news we won the lottery. So, without further ado, let’s get into the winners.

Honorable Mentions:

Questlove: This year, Quest released one of the best movies and documentaries of the year, Summer of Soul, for which he just earned an Oscar nomination. The movie also won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival and is nominated for a Grammy, among many other distinctions. But on top of that, Questlove is always winning as the co-founder and lead of the hip-hop group The Roots. And he just released his latest book, Music Is History, in October.

The Beatles: The famed Liverpool-born band rocketed back to the top of all our lists and hearts with the Peter Jackson-directed docu-series, The Beatles: Get Back. The three-part series brought to life by the Oscar-winning director (Jackson) and Disney+ earned millions of streams over the Thanksgiving weekend and got the former Mop Tops back into the U.K. Top 40 (were they ever really gone?). It was a big year for the group whose surviving members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, are still beloved.

Mick Jagger (Selfies): Speaking of British-born all-timers, Mick Jagger makes it onto this list simply for getting a beer in a pub wearing a Dad Hat. The Rolling Stones’ frontman became all the rage on social media this year for taking a photo in a Charlotte, North Carolina bar while no one noticed. But Jagger, of course, also experienced hardship this year as his group lost its drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away at 80 years old.

Ed Sheeran (Streams): In December of 2021, Sheeran’s song, “Shape of You,” surpassed 3 billion streams on Spotify ahead of the Christmas weekend. The song also boasts nearly 6 billion streams on YouTube. Oh, to be the grinning redhead.

Dolly Parton: Everyone’s favorite Country Auntie was everywhere this year, from helping to fund the COVID-19 vaccine to singing duets with Reba McEntire to sharing relationship advice. She even surprised Carly Pearce with a Grand Ole Opry invitation. Truly, Dolly could be on this list every year. But she definitely belongs on it this time.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss: This year, Robert Plant (ever heard of him?) and Alison Krauss (wooo!) teamed up to release their second LP together, Raise the Roof (and first in 14 years). The duo’s prior release came in 2007, Raising Sand. But not to be outdone, Raise the Roof is a stunning achievement led by the sticky single “Can’t Let Go.” The duo performed a rendition of the track on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this month and it’s been in our heads ever since. Bless these two and their angelic voices.

Jon Batiste: Batiste, who is the excellent musical director on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, led the field of Grammy Award nominations this year, garnering 11—truly, a staggering number. If that wasn’t enough, earlier in 2021, Batiste (along with musicians Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross) won the Oscar for Best Original Song for the animated feature Soul. It’s good to be Batiste, who also found himself on American Songwriter’s Best Albums of 2021 list and our Best Videos of 2021 list.

Brandi Carlile: With both a new album, In These Silent Days, and a new memoir, Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile went above and beyond the call of super-star artist duty this year. Yet, we loved every minute of it. Carlile, who is a standout in many arenas, is also a great supporter of up-and-coming big-name artists, including one of our favorites, Allison Russell. Check out this delightful exchange between the two on Twitter that will warm your 2021 heart. She even had a holiday special for 10,000 people.

Singing Competitions: These television programs brought us some of our favorite 2021 memories, from watching The Voice to America’s Got Talent to American Idol to That’s My Jam and beyond. We met new favorite artists, heard classic songs redone and loved Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande cementing their friendship on stage in a karaoke head-to-head.

Third Place:

Luke Combs: Perhaps more than any country singer, Luke Combs had a banner 2021. Combs releases hits, plain and simple—in fact, his 2020 deluxe album, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, earned its record seventh No. 1 hit this year. The achievement marks Combs’ 12th consecutive country No. 1 hit.

For his work, the catchy Combs was also crowned the CMA award for Entertainer of the Year in November at the 55th Annual CMA Awards. Combs also won Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in 2020. In other words, the hits keep coming.

Second Place:

Dave Grohl: In 2021, it seemed like every other headline belonged to Dave Grohl. The former Nirvana drummer turned Foo Fighters frontman released a new memoir, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, and a new record, Medicine at Midnight, with his famed rock band. Grohl also celebrated the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind and told stories on platforms from Howard Stern to late night shows and beyond, talking about everything from Paul McCartney giving his daughter piano lessons to his memories of Kurt Cobain.

When you have so much history in rock and roll, you’re going to have a lot of stories to tell and a lot of reasons for celebration. But Grohl also talked about his reasons for sorrow and confusion this year. He’s a voice of reason in a world often lacking it. And he treated music fans to eight days of covers for Hanukkah. What a guy!

2021 Winner

H.E.R.: I mean, honestly, what didn’t H.E.R. do this year? To start the calendar year, she won Grammy and Oscar awards seemingly between cups of coffee and, as the year has now come to an end, H.E.R. has earned more major nominations on top of those. She also participated in the all-female Bruised soundtrack (and sat down to chat with Halle Berry—swoon!), petitioned to collaborate with Dave Grohl and announced that she will be making her acting debut in the forthcoming rendition of The Color Purple.

Oh, H.E.R. was also one of our 2021 digital cover stars. She performed at the Super Bowl and later with Chris Stapleton and Kane Brown. She also was honored by the Soul Train Awards. Few people—if any—can walk in as many circles and do it as skillfully, prolifically and with such poised virtuosity as H.E.R. We can’t wait to see what the 24-year-old bespectacled California-born guitar-wielding R&B artist does next.

Truly, if H.E.R. stands for Having Everything Revealed, then we’re ready for more!

Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Big Name Musicians Wish Fans and Followers a Merry Christmas

Today is a day of generosity, family time, watching movies, opening presents and… Twitter!. Well, if only just to see what some of our favorite musicians had to say when it comes to wishing happy holidays to their fans. Below are some of our favorite tweets from those festive songwriters we’ve written about and followed all year.
MUSIC
Variety

Why 2021 Was the Year of the Drummer

For most, the pandemic with its lockdowns and quarantines has meant days filled with repetition. Working from home, sticking to a routine, indulging in smaller circles of pre-vetted activities — the beat goes on and on and on. If 2020 brought back the guitar (credit: Harry Styles), 2021 was the year of the drummer — a center keeping it all solid and moving, track after track. Rhythmic chic was on display everywhere including books, records and films. It seemed like, as the world slowed down, every beatmaker flipped the switch and kept going. Drummers share a secret insight as to what makes...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

30 Christmas Songs for Your Holiday Playlist

Christmas. That one time of year when you can listen to the same songs over and over and not get tired of them (or maybe you do?). That time of year when songs that were written during your grandparent’s (or great grandparents or great-great-grandparents) generation (and even earlier) are still being played on the radio.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Brandy Clark Found Freedom In Letting Go on Her Latest Release

No one was going to outwork Brandy Clark. As a young person, up into the collegiate years, that meant no one was going to out-hustle Clark on the hardwood basketball court. A shooting guard, she had deep range. She was a skilled long-distance bomber before that became en vogue thanks to the likes of Sue Bird and Steph Curry. Clark learned an ethic for hard work at an early age. Both of her parents were hard workers, her father especially. He was an endurance athlete and the push to keep going, to keep up the effort of any kind was prized.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Atticus Ross
Person
Ed Sheeran
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “The River,” Garth Brooks

In our cover story with the legend Garth Brooks, he told American Songwriter how important James Taylor was to him while growing up. Brooks, who was raised in both a music-loving and at times-rough-and-tumble household, said that at any time, there could be fisticuffs afoot but when he came home and heard Taylor on the stereo, he knew things were okay.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Top 10 Whitney Houston Songs

Whitney Houston was “The Voice.” Debuting with her self-titled album in 1985—the best-selling album for a female and a new artist, and the first album by a female to earn three No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits—Houston instantly became an R&B and pop icon, influencing everyone from Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, Britney Spears, Jennifer Hudson, Rihanna and many more along the way.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Music Festival#Quest#Roots#British#The Rolling Stones
American Songwriter

The 10 Best Songs About Santa Claus

More than a gift-wrapped box or a tall green tree, Santa Claus is the unquestioned symbol of both Christmas and the holidays season. The white-haired, red robe-wearing jolly old man, as the story goes, brings gifts to children all over the world in one night. Packing everything up in his sleigh, he hops from roof to roof, chimney to chimney, delivering the goodies.
ENTERTAINMENT
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Youtube
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Slays In Cutout Jumpsuit For Jimmy Fallon Appearance With Pete Davidson: Photos

Oh Miley! The “Malibu” songstress proved she was a cut above the rest, rocking a sexy black jumpsuit for her late-night appearance. Miley Cyrus, 29, made sure she was the center of attention while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Pete Davidson, 28, on Dec. 9. The former Disney starlet sizzled wearing a form-fitting black jumpsuit. The alluring look featured two sexy side-cut outs and a sassy knot over her center while expertly highlighting her silhouette. Amping up the drama, Miley wore a pair of sassy blue and gold heels which matched the gold bangles on her wrists. She went edgy with her beauty look, streaking her mod blonde locks with black.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy