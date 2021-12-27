Bono ‘Busks’ for Charity in Dublin, Performs U2’s “Running to Stand Still”

On Christmas Eve, Bono busked at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin, singing U2’s Joshua Tree favorite “Running to Stand Still” to help raise money for local charities combatting homelessness.

Backed by a team of guitarists, a pianist, a drummer, and a violinist, Bono sang a more tender rendition of the 1987 ballad.

Now in its 10th year, the yearly performance event, organized by Irish musician Glen Hansard, brings artists together in the Irish city for one night to help raise money for charity. Typically held on Grafton Street in Dublin, the event was moved to the Cathedral this year to honor COVID safety restrictions. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Simon Community in Dublin.

Throughout the evening event, other musicians performed, including the Pogues’ Shane McGowan in a rare appearance, singing the band’s “Dirty Old Town,” along with Hansard, and Damien Rice.

Bono recently joined Scarlett Johansson for an updated version of U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” for the animated film Sing 2, where he also stars as the lead “star,” the singing lion Clay Calloway. U2 also contributed a new single “Your Song Saved My Life” to the film.

Watch the entire charity performance below with Bono’s performance coming in at the 12:16 mark.