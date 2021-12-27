ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Off The Record Live: How Ashley Gearing and Andrea Young Came Together as The Wildcards

By Joe Vitagliano
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0qVc_0dWnruhc00

Ever since Ashley Gearing and Andrea Young were kids, they each had a passionate love for music burning in their hearts. Raised in different parts of the country, the two first crossed paths after they moved to Nashville and got onto the circuit as working musicians. Before too long, they found themselves playing together in a few different bands… and their connection was immediate.

“We’ve been in a few different projects together,” Andrea Young said on a recent episode of American Songwriter’s Twitch show, Off The Record Live. “Together—or even when we’re apart—people would always say to us, ‘You are the wild card of this bunch!’ We just kept hearing that over and over again.” Jumping in, Gearing added: “aka the troublemakers!”

So, when Gearing and Young decided that they oughta try to make a group of their own, the name was an obvious choice. “We just decided that that was the whole theme our foundation was based on, so we should just stick with it,” Young said. Explaining their philosophy, Gearing said, “We have a motto: ‘Good vibes all the time.’ I think it can be a really dangerous place to overthink yourself or overthink the creative process. For us, we like to consider it a little bit wild. We have a love for a wide range of music and genres, and we don’t ever want to be put in a box.”

With that in mind, Gearing and Young formed their duo: The Wildcards. Four months ago, they unveiled their first-ever track, a heartfelt ode to friendship and beverage-based catharsis titled “Pour The Wine.”

Sitting down with American Songwriter, The Wildcards not only gave an intimate performance of the tune, but spoke about the writing process that produced it, highlighting the meaning of their creative collaboration. They also gave the same treatment to their second single, “Light On,” which debuted earlier this month with American Songwriter.

Learn more about the duo’s impassioned journey by watching the full interview and performances below:

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “The River,” Garth Brooks

In our cover story with the legend Garth Brooks, he told American Songwriter how important James Taylor was to him while growing up. Brooks, who was raised in both a music-loving and at times-rough-and-tumble household, said that at any time, there could be fisticuffs afoot but when he came home and heard Taylor on the stereo, he knew things were okay.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildcards#Friendship#Off The Record#Gearing And Young
American Songwriter

100+ More Songs We Absolutely Love From the Song Contest, Vol. 2

American Songwriter’s 2021 Song Contest received an abundance of remarkable entries, and we thought you needed to hear some of the songs that kept us dancing through the judging process. Check out the second part of the 100+ songs we love below. Volume 1 can be found HERE, and the winners of this year’s contest can be found HERE.
MUSIC
Spin

Eric Wareheim on How the New LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special Came Together

A little over a week ago, LCD Soundsystem announced they’d be the subject of a new holiday special. Not just that, but it was to be released on December 22. The project is shepherded by Eric Wareheim, who is playing LCD frontman James Murphy and directing. The cast features a murderer’s row of who’s who, with Macaulay Culkin, Christine Ko, and Aparna Nancherla as the band. As for the special itself (titled All My Friends after the LCD song), it’s a ’90s-styled sitcom, which, if you grew up in the era of TGIF, teeters between the fun and the corny. According to Wareheim, that was the intent.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Super Rare Jeff Buckley Live Session Unearthed

In a surprise move ahead of the holidays, KEXP DJ Marco Collins unearthed a nearly 30-minute live set on Thursday (December 23) by acclaimed singer Jeff Buckley—recorded more than 27 years ago. The set landed on YouTube not long after Collins dropped the music on his show’s set on...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Frank Ocean Showcases His Famous R&B Creativity on New Nine-Minute Song

While most people took time off for the holidays, artists and musicians kept releasing music (check out rapper Nas’ latest release for just one example). It seems that inspiration continues to hit when it hits, regardless of the time of day or year. So, on Christmas Day, creativity had struck acclaimed R&B artist Frank Ocean. More specifically, the “Chanel” singer shared a new song with fans on his Apple Music show, Blonded Radio.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Katy Perry and Alesso Release New Song, “When I’m Gone”

Today (December 29), on New Year’s Eve Eve, Katy Perry has released a new head-bobbing song, “When I’m Gone,” with the globally-famous artist Alesso. In addition, the pair are set to unveil a new music video for the track on January 10 on ESPN at halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Sunshine on My Shoulders” by John Denver

John Denver was a unique singer/songwriter for a few reasons. For one, Denver was the second person in music history to have written two official state songs—West Virginia’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and Colorado’s “Rocky Mountain High.” In addition to his lyricism, Denver’s soft approach to mainstream folk music set the artist apart from others in his era.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “You Make Loving Fun” by Fleetwood Mac

Filled with its line of legendary inter-band breakups, around the recording of Fleetwood Mac’s 11th album Rumours, the marriage of keyboardist, singer, and songwriter Christine McVie and bassist John McVie was reaching its end. As the couple parted ways, Christine moved into a relationship with the band’s lighting technician Curry Grant.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Closing Time,” Semisonic

Once you hear the opening chords of Semisonic’s “Closing Time,” you will likely start to ​​gather up your jackets, move it to the exits. It’s the quintessential closing song; it’s the song that lets you know it’s time to move on to the next. And that’s exactly what it was originally written to be.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Fishbone’s Chris Dowd Talks the Band’s Legendary History

For Chris Dowd, songwriter and keys player for the genre-defying musical group Fishbone, a band is like an artistic movement. Like a painter who unveils a new style that legions imitate (read: Picasso and Cubism), a band can usher in a new sound that changes the proverbial angle upon which the world’s axis spins. And the founding six members of Fishbone, which began formally in L.A. in 1979, got to see how their music influenced myriad bands to come after them, despite some of those bands earning more financial success.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Top 10 Pearl Jam Songs

Whenever a new band starts—and that must happen every two-and-a-half-seconds in the world—there arises a question: What should we call ourselves?. Every time one of those conversations takes place, one other band name comes up. In the struggle to find the exact right moniker, to sum up your new group’s sound, energy and spirit, there is always the thought: maybe we should just call ourselves something random?
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy