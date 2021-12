A metro Atlanta 6-year-old girl and her mother, who authorities said were abducted by the child’s father, were found Wednesday in Mexico, police said. An Amber Alert, known as a Levi’s Call in Georgia, was issued Tuesday on behalf of the Cumming Police Department. According to the GBI, 45-year-old Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas and her daughter, Rachel Zecena, were last in contact with loved ones between 5 and 6 p.m. Sunday. The girl’s father, 55-year-old Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez, may have taken the two against their will after a previous domestic incident, authorities said.

CUMMING, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO