Grand Traverse County, MI

WATCH: Munson Healthcare COVID-19 Update On 9&10 News Plus

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago

On Tuesday Dec. 28, Munson Healthcare will hold a COVID-19 press conference.

It comes as the Omicron variant spreads and people continue to gather for the holidays.

Officials from Munson and the Grand Traverse Health Department will be talking about vaccinations and the coronavirus, and taking questions.

Speakers will be:

Christine Nefcy, M.D., FAAP, Chief Medical Officer, Munson Healthcare

Wendy Hirschenberger, M.P.H., C.P.H.A., Health Officer, Grand Traverse County Health Department

Dianne Michalek, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Munson Healthcare

You can watch the press conference live at 11 a.m. on 9&10 News Plus with the VUit app.

