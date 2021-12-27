ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Alleged Long Island heroin dealer crashes into police vehicle after fleeing from cops

By Mark Sundstrom
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QdgIi_0dWnrJU500

EAST MEADOW, L.I. — An alleged drug dealer on Long Island was locked up on Christmas day after crashing his vehicle into a Nassau County police vehicle while attempting to flee from cops, authorities said.

According to police, it all started when officers tried to take Sean Crombie, 33, into custody in connection with a fatal overdose of a local resident.

Crombie resisted arrest and then sped off in his vehicle, trying to evade police, officials said.

However, he soon crashed his vehicle into a nearby police department vehicle, authorities said.

After the crash, detectives were able to take Crombie into custody, at which time they recovered 80 wax envelopes, all of which contained a substance believed to be heroin, police said.

The Copiague man was hit with a slew of charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance, reckless driving, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief, according to officials.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 12

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Meadow, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Mom: Teenage daughter mistaken for intruder by father, fatally shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a man fatally shot his 16-year-old daughter in the family’s Ohio home after he mistook her for an intruder. Authorities say the mother called 911 after the shooting in Columbus around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and said the father had shot at someone he thought was breaking into the house after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Long Island#Police#L I#Copiague#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Woman slashed while walking with her kids on Brooklyn street

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A man slashed a woman in an apparent random attack as she walked with her children on a Brooklyn street on Sunday, police said. The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who was captured on surveilllance video at a nearby subway station, on Tuesday. Police said he approached the 41-year-old victim […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PIX11

2 teens wounded in Bronx double shooting: NYPD

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — Two teenagers were shot and hospitalized when gunfire erupted on a Bronx street Tuesday night, according to the NYPD. Police said the shots rang out just after 9:30 p.m. on Castle Hill Avenue, near the corner of Randall Avenue, in the Castle Hill section of the borough. The first victim, 19, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Thousands of NYPD, FDNY members out sick as COVID cases soar

NEW YORK — The latest wave of COVID-19 cases moved fast through the New York City area and hit the city’s workforce hard. Thousands of NYPD officers have called out sick due to COVID. Acting Chief of Department David Barrere told PIX11 News on Wednesday the NYPD was making adjustments as the sick calls rolled […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy