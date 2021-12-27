ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Boxing Day revellers hit the town in Leeds, London and Newcastle - as Boris Johnson fights to avoid New Year's Eve Covid clampdown

By Katie Feehan For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Boxing Day partygoers were dressed to impress as they ignored the chilly temperatures and the Omicron threat to hit the streets and continue the Christmas celebrations.

Crowds were pictured getting in to the festive spirit as they took to bars and clubs in Wigan city centre to party the night away in fancy dress, an annual tradition for the Lancashire town.

The Boxing Day night tradition, which sees clubbers dress up in costume and head to bars centred around the King Street area of the English town, couldn't go ahead last year due to restrictions imposed to limit the spread of Coronavirus.

Some of the best looks of the night came from partygoers wearing character-inspired fancy dress, with one group going as the gang from Super Mario while others dressed as Where's Wally.

Revellers headed out to bars and clubs in their droves ahead of Government discussions today which could see New Year's Eve celebrations impacted if additional curbs are brought in to control the spread of the Omicron variant.

Restrictions in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, which came in yesterday and today, mandate that clubs in those devolved regions must close, in an effort to counter the rapid spread of the rising Covid cases.

The Prime Minister will hold talks with advisers to discuss whether legal curbs are needed to deal with the threat of Omicron.

Downing Street is understood to be leaning towards new guidance urging people in England to be careful and limit contacts – rather than imposing new legally binding restrictions such as table service in pubs or limits on household mixing.

But this could change if data on hospitalisations suggests the NHS could be overwhelmed by a wave of coronavirus infections.

Possible restrictions considered by the PM over the past few days include closing pubs and restaurants indoors, bringing back the rule of six or restricting the number of households meeting indoors, and limiting capacity at mass events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWBXz_0dWnqly600
Revellers braved cold temperatures and the Omicron threat to pack out clubs and bars in England on Boxing Day Pictured: People in fancy dress are seen outside clubs and bars in Wigan in a tradition which couldn't go ahead last year due to Covid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywDYq_0dWnqly600
Pictured: revellers enjoying fancy dress night in Wigan. Restrictions in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland mandate that clubs in those devolved regions must close, in an effort to counter the rapid spread of the rising Covid Omicron cases
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWCiR_0dWnqly600
Pictured: A group of party-goers enjoy the annual traditional fancy dress night in King Street, Wigan, on Boxing Day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwzSd_0dWnqly600
Dressed to the nines: A group of ladies don fancy dress golf gear as part of the tradition outside Revolution in Wigan, Lancs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKGDw_0dWnqly600
A few brave revellers head out on the town in Leeds city centre on Boxing Day but the crowds were not at their usual level
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BgNAg_0dWnqly600
The Prime Minister will hold talks with advisers to discuss whether legal curbs are needed to deal with the threat of Omicron. Pictured: crowds begin to gather for the Boxing Day celebrations as revellers party before discussions are held over NYE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13l75L_0dWnqly600
Revellers out in Newcastle city centre on Boxing Day evening enjoying the bars and clubs being open for business as usual
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Brbxi_0dWnqly600
Despite the poor weather, party-goers were keen to continue festivities in Newcastle ahead of potential new curbs this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Slh4A_0dWnqly600
Pictured: Revellers make the most of Boxing Day in Liverpool city centre but many stayed away amid rising Omicron cases
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKCo6_0dWnqly600
It all got a bit much for some party-goers in Wigan, dressed up as basketballers as part of the annual fancy dress tradition
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FqCh1_0dWnqly600
While clubs in other parts of the UK were forced to close, revellers in England could continue the festivities. Pictured: Wigan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jD6yE_0dWnqly600
Pictured: People in fancy dress are seen outside clubs on King Street in Wigan celebrating Boxing Day last night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2Kkr_0dWnqly600
Tuck in: A couple of party-goers enjoy a kebab after celebrating Boxing Day festivities in King Street, Wigan, last night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VBeOP_0dWnqly600
Pictured: In Leeds, revellers dressed up and hit the bars and clubs in the city centre on the night of Boxing Day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jIBBZ_0dWnqly600
Road block: One clubber needs a hand after finding herself on the road in front a police van in Wigan on Boxing Day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZhXD_0dWnqly600
Revellers brave the cold temperatures and Covid threat to head out on the town in Leeds city centre (left) and Wigan (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJco3_0dWnqly600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N1u9C_0dWnqly600
Clubbers are pictured outside venues in Wigan in fancy dress, part of a Boxing Day tradition which was cancelled last year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rq3qc_0dWnqly600
Party goers were pictured in their droves outside a club in Leeds city centre last night as part of the Boxing Day festivities

