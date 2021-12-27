Boxing Day revellers hit the town in Leeds, London and Newcastle - as Boris Johnson fights to avoid New Year's Eve Covid clampdown
By Katie Feehan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
4 days ago
Boxing Day partygoers were dressed to impress as they ignored the chilly temperatures and the Omicron threat to hit the streets and continue the Christmas celebrations.
Crowds were pictured getting in to the festive spirit as they took to bars and clubs in Wigan city centre to party the night away in fancy dress, an annual tradition for the Lancashire town.
The Boxing Day night tradition, which sees clubbers dress up in costume and head to bars centred around the King Street area of the English town, couldn't go ahead last year due to restrictions imposed to limit the spread of Coronavirus.
Some of the best looks of the night came from partygoers wearing character-inspired fancy dress, with one group going as the gang from Super Mario while others dressed as Where's Wally.
Revellers headed out to bars and clubs in their droves ahead of Government discussions today which could see New Year's Eve celebrations impacted if additional curbs are brought in to control the spread of the Omicron variant.
Restrictions in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, which came in yesterday and today, mandate that clubs in those devolved regions must close, in an effort to counter the rapid spread of the rising Covid cases.
The Prime Minister will hold talks with advisers to discuss whether legal curbs are needed to deal with the threat of Omicron.
Downing Street is understood to be leaning towards new guidance urging people in England to be careful and limit contacts – rather than imposing new legally binding restrictions such as table service in pubs or limits on household mixing.
But this could change if data on hospitalisations suggests the NHS could be overwhelmed by a wave of coronavirus infections.
Possible restrictions considered by the PM over the past few days include closing pubs and restaurants indoors, bringing back the rule of six or restricting the number of households meeting indoors, and limiting capacity at mass events.
The UK’s nightlife industry is calling on Boris Johnson to let clubs and venues operate on New Year’s Eve amid rumours of an imminent lockdown in England. Although the Prime Minister has not yet announced any plans for one, reports have been circulating over the last week about the possibility of a post-Christmas “circuit-breaker” lockdown in an attempt to stymie rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
A cruise ship is set to be brought back to life at a dock - with a top deck bar to enjoy the sea views. The Duke of Lancaster ferry spent its glory years transporting passengers in its first-class quarters. It travelled the seas providing a silver service on trips...
Up to 90 per cent of the people “currently ending up” in intensive care units (ICUs) have not received a Covid booster vaccine, Boris Johnson has said, as he urged people to get their third jabs.The prime minister used an official visit to a vaccine centre in Milton Keynes on Wednesday to admit that Omicron “continues to cause real problems”, while defending his decision not to impose new rules in England – unlike the other three UK nations – saying the Covid variant remains “obviously milder” than its predecessor Delta.“I’m sorry to say this but the overwhelming majority of...
Boris Johnson faces a crunch decision on Monday on whether to trigger new coronavirus restrictions to prevent a renewed wave of Omicron infections around the new year.The prime minister will be briefed by chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance on the latest data on infections, hospitalisations and deaths for the first time in three days, after a break for Christmas.A crucial issue will be whether daily hospital admissions have breached 400 in the hotspot of London – a number that is thought to be an informal threshold for further action.Mr Johnson has promised...
The UK’s number of daily Covid-19 infections continues to climb, with a new record of 183,037 cases reported yesterday.The government’s latest figures, for the seven days to 25 December, show the highest rates of Covid are in London.Some 7,773 new cases were recorded in Lambeth, south London, in seven days to 25 December, at a rate of 2,415.4 cases per 100,000 people.Other areas of London with high rates of infection include Southwark, with 7,279 new cases, and Lewisham, with 6,871.The figures are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid in a lab-reported test.Additionally, in...
NEW Year’s Eve revellers breathed a sigh of relief last night after Boris Johnson ruled out a lockdown in England this week. He urged partygoers to take care, but defied demands for curbs after data showed Omicron has not overwhelmed hospitals. Hospitality chief Kate Nicholls said: “This is great...
A new record has been set for the daily number of coronavirus cases, as all four UK nations reported their figures for the first time since Christmas Eve.The UK Government said that a further 183,037 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday.The total includes reported figures for Northern Ireland covering a five-day period.But the 138,287 figure for England was also the highest recorded.It comes as Boris Johnson’s Government is scrambling to secure supplies of Covid-19 tests.The Prime Minister earlier urged people to get swabbed before enjoying New Year celebrations.Ministers acknowledged a worldwide supply...
Seven times fewer Covid 'cases' are ending up in hospital now compared to England's devastating second wave, official data suggests as proof that Omicron is milder continues to pile up. No10's own advisers feared the ultra-infectious variant could overwhelm the NHS, which prompted calls for Boris Johnson to adopt tougher...
As New Year’s Eve approaches, further changes are being made to coronavirus measures in different UK nations.Both Wales and Northern Ireland have announced a cut to self-isolation rules, the same as has been introduced in England Here, the PA news agency looks at how Covid-19 measures currently compare in the different UK nations.– What is Northern Ireland doing?On Thursday, it was announced the self-isolation period for confirmed Covid-19 cases will be reduced in Northern Ireland from 10 days to seven in line with England.The new rule will be subject to negative lateral flow tests on days six and seven, will...
BORIS Johnson tonight revealed Covid WON'T cancel Christmas - but warned a fresh wave of restrictions could follow shortly afterwards. The PM this afternoon confirmed no new measures will be imposed before December 25 in what will come as a massive relief for families across the country. He said that...
A leading scientist has warned it is “very worrying” that a shortage of Covid-19 tests could lead to people mixing over the New Year without being able to see whether they are infectious.Professor Peter Openshaw, who sits on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said the conditions at a New Year’s Eve gathering were “perfect” for spreading coronavirus.The UK Government is scrambling to secure supplies of tests from around the world to meet a surge in demand as people try to comply with guidance to limit the spread of the Omicron variant.(2/2) If you haven’t been...
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Officials have canceled New Year's Eve celebrations in both London and Scotland on Dec. 31 due to the rise of the Omicron coronavirus variant. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Monday night that the celebration in Trafalgar Square would not go on as planned. "Due to...
Angry medics who mourned Covid victims on the day Boris Johnson and his staff drank wine and ate cheese in the garden of Downing Street during lockdown were among those to condemn the prime minister over his alleged law-breaking.No 10 insisted that a photo published on Sunday showing Mr Johnson, wife Carrie and two aides sat around a table was a work meeting and not a social gathering.The photo was taken on 15 May when social mixing between households was legally limited to two people meeting outdoors while distanced and in-person work meetings were discouraged unless “absolutely necessary”.It has...
The Welsh government has been forced to intervene in England’s Covid test kit shortage, offering Westminster four million lateral flow devices (LFDs) as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world.Demand for the kits has risen since Boris Johnson advised people they could go ahead with Christmas and New Year’s Eve Plans, so long as they regularly test themselves to prevent spreading the highly transmissible Omicron variant.However, on Thursday morning – just a day before NYE – home delivery slots for lateral flow tests were unavailable on the gov.uk website, prompting health secretary Sajid Javid to tell MPs...
Boris Johnson insisted today that he had spent Christmas 'in this country' as he made his first public appearance in 10 days. The premier emerged at the Open University's Walton Hall campus in Milton Keynes this morning to give the official green light for New Year's Eve celebrations in England.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged revellers to take a coronavirus test ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations but many people cannot access one amid supply issues. Mr Johnson encouraged punters to enjoy the night in a “cautious and sensible way” by ordering a test and booking a booster jab – but pharmacies have warned of “huge” problems with lateral flow deliveries and PCRs are not available to order online for most of the UK.
Boris Johnson will announce that the Government has met its target to offer all adults in England a booster jab, even though nine million eligible people have failed to receive a third dose. The Prime Minister will use his New Year’s message to celebrate the “huge national effort” behind the...
Comments / 0