Caribbean Cuisine served over 200 people on Christmas Eve

A local husband and wife are spending their Christmas Eve feeding those in need from their food truck.

Stacey and Brant Williams are the owners of Caribbean Cuisine.

It's the first year they're doing a food giveaway.

Stacey is originally from Jamaica and says giving to the less fortunate is something she grew up doing.

"We are big on just giving even when we don't have so now that God has blessed me with something that I can give back to somebody that's what we really want to do."

Today they cooked for over 200 people in Gadsden county.

Williams says they plan on making this an annual tradition.

Next year, they'll be in Leon county ...but if you can't wait to try their food ...head to their website .

