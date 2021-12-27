‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Has an Insane Luxury Car Collection

Mike Wolfe said one of the joys of being a collector is indulging in your favorite things. One of those obsessions for the American Pickers star is cars and motorcycles. The 57-year-old has a fleet of vehicles he’s picked up throughout the years.

Wolfe is most known for tooling around the country aboard his Mercedes Spyker van as he hunts for hidden treasures on his show. But Wolfe has an extensive car collection worth a quarter of a million dollars, The Sun reported. And as you could probably expect, he likes older, workhorse vehicles from the 1940s, 50s, and 60s. While his everyday ride is a 2019 Mercedes Wagon.

According to multiple sources, Wolfe has a 1947 red Hudson truck, 1950s Ford F1, 1962 Volkswagen Panel Van, VW Single Cab, and 1953 VW Bug as part of his collection. He also has several motorcycles that include a 1948 Indian Chief, 1934 Harley VL, 1941 Knucklehead, 1913 Harley Davidson, and two rare 1910s Indian Motorcycles. Wolfe also has a 1970 motorcycle meant to race on the Bonneville Salt Flats

Wolfe doesn’t show off his collection often, but he includes shots of some of his cars and bikes on Instagram. Here are some he posted recently.

• 1932 Ford Roadster Real Henry Ford Steel

• 1959 Chevrolet El Camino

• 2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

•1937 Harley Davidson Knucklehead

Mike Wolfe Settles Divorce with Ex-Wife Jodi

The public got an inventory of Mike Wolfe’s fleet of vehicles earlier this month when the settlement details from his divorce became public. His former wife of nine years filed for divorce last year, and they finalized it earlier this month. Wolfle married Jodi Catherine Wolfe in 2012.

The Sun reported extensively on documents from the case.

As part of the divorce settlement, Wolfe must pay his ex-wife $634,000 in alimony. That’s on top of the one-time payment of $5,228,878.73. The judge ruled that Mike must also pay a royalty to Jodi on after-tax earnings from the first 10 seasons of American Pickers.

The judge awarded Jodi their $2 million family mansion in Nashville and a home in North Carolina. Mike will keep their remaining property, which includes four homes and 11 commercial properties.

The couple also agreed to 60-40 joint custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Charlie. She’ll live with her mom most of the time. Mike Wolfe must also pay $2,100 a month in child support.

Mike Wolfe and Leticia Cline, a model and former reality show star, announced earlier this year that they were dating.

It was recently reported that the ‘American Picker’ star maintains a car collection worth a quarter of a million dollars.