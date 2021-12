Rivian will delay by at least a year delivery of its all-electric pickups and SUVs equipped its long-range battery pack, CEO RJ Scaringe advised customers this week. The news came as a disappointment to buyers hoping to equip their vehicles with the Max pack, which the automaker claims can deliver as much as 400 miles of range per charge. But the news also was a setback for Rivian shares, investors already concerned that production snags will slow deliveries of the R1T pickup and R1S sport-utility vehicle.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO