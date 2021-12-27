ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bidens mark Christmas with holiday calls to service members

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden marked his first Christmas in office by making calls to military service members stationed around the world, offering them holiday wishes and gratitude for their service and sacrifice for the nation. Joined by his wife, Jill, and their new puppy, Commander, the president on Saturday spoke...

