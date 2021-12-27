With just a few simple ingredients, you can make vegan taco meat made from walnuts! Walnut Meat is a delicious, and healthy alternative to ground beef and processed vegan meat products. It’s quick, easy, and is easily customizable for all kinds of cuisines, whether you’re in the mood for Mexican, Italian, or Indian food. You can use walnut meat for almost anything, from tacos, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, taco salads, pizza and much more! The great thing about this recipe is that you can make it in big batches and meal prep it to use throughout the week to add plant protein to your meals. Even your non-vegan friends and family will love this recipe.

