Man charged in deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Grand Rapids

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XDh6_0dWnofJe00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Grand Rapids on Christmas Eve.

Dequan Kemonte Nelson, 33, of Grand Rapids, was arraigned Monday in 61st District Court on open murder and firearm charges in the death of Hope Latrese Cutts .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JuVtx_0dWnofJe00
A photo of Hope Cutts. (courtesy)

Cutts, 43, was found inside a residence on Cass Avenue SE near the intersection of Pleasant Street SE with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Tiara Spence, Cutts’ sister, told News 8 that she doesn’t know much about the man that killed her sister though she believes the two met while she was living in the residence where she had been shot.

It’s run by Well House of Grand Rapids, which is a nonprofit organization that provides permanent, shared, low-cost housing to individuals in the community, according to its website . The nonprofit couldn’t be reached for comment.

Cutts’ family has set up a GoFundMe account for people to make donations to help pay for funeral expenses.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Christmas Eve#Murder#Weather#District Court#News 8#Gofundme
