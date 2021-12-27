ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Officials report first 2021 flu-related death in Idaho

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Gooding County man was the first 2021 influenza-related death in 2021, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports. “The Idaho Department of Health...

idahonews.com

Comments / 3

Richard
3d ago

it's funny they push this WU FLU shot for a FLU that has a 99% survivability rate But the shot is killing more people than the FLU!!

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gooding County, ID
Health
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Vaccines
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Health
County
Gooding County, ID
City
Boise, ID
Gooding County, ID
Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Idahoans
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy