2nd Chance Pet of the Week

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry, a male foxhound/beagle mix, is the 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. His color is tan/yellow/fawn and he is 3 years old and medium sized. He has been neutered, his shots are up-to-date, and...

www.timesgazette.com

BBC

Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

JINX — Jinx is a 1-year-old housebroken female Boxer. She does good on a leash, knows how to sit on command, good with other dogs. Needs a fenced-in yard. BURT — Burt is a 1-year-old neutered male Pointer mix. He does good on a leash. Knows how to sit on command and does good with other dogs, but no cats. Really strives for attention.
Boston Globe

Killer cats

Birds in the wild have a bull’s-eye on their beaks. Linda Rodriguez McRobbie’s writes about the traumatic death of her family’s pet gerbil at the claws of the family cat but doesn’t mention the impact of pets, especially cats, on wildlife (“When pets kill,” Ideas, Nov. 28). Until recently, our suburban yard hosted generations of orioles that in most years nested in a large willow. One summer morning in our garden, I saw a fledgling oriole that was trying out its wings too close to the ground, where it was quickly killed by the neighbor’s cat. What bothered me the most about this incident was that this little bird had almost made it — its parents had flown thousands of miles north, established a territory, found a mate, scavenged nesting materials for their woven nest, built the nest, fed themselves and their offspring on a diminishing supply of insects, and protected their eggs and chicks from predation by crows, hawks, grackles, and jays, only to have their offspring killed by someone’s pet cat, an animal with no need to sustain itself, just a creature following its own instincts.
Kokomo Perspective

Dog Takes Himself To Shelter To Get Rescued | The Dodo

This dog took himself to the shelter to get rescued ❤️. To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter: thedo.do/takis. Follow him on Facebook for updates: thedo.do/takisshelter. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter:...
educateinspirechange.org

‘Land Of Stray Dogs’ Is Heavenly Refuge For Hundreds Of Stray Dogs

There’s a refuge in Costa Rica called one of the best places on the planet for a stray dog to live. Territorio de Zaguates (or “Land of Stray Dogs”), is a no-kill refuge that cares for hundreds of homeless dogs, who can run free on the sprawling property in the hills outside of San Jose.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

42 Dogs Rescued From Puppy Mill

Some people are so cruel. As a big animal lover, I really do feel we do not deserve most animals and I want them to live in their natural habitat. As for dogs, we do not deserve them...at all. They are literally put on this Earth to be loyal to us, help us, protect us.
nbc11news.com

Animal shelter asking for a miracle this Christmas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A non-profit animal shelter is asking for donations this holiday season to help them treat animals at their clinic. Ebert is an 11-week-old puppy who recently arrived at the La Plata County Humane Society. After an initial veterinary exam, Ebert was diagnosed with a significant heart murmur. To determine the impact the murmur will have on his life and a treatment plan, Ebert will undergo an echocardiogram.
kymkemp.com

Forlorn Kitty Posted in Adoptable Pets Recognized by Owner and Now Is Home and Happy

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
KARE 11

Adoptable animals need homes for the holidays

MINNEAPOLIS — It's the season of giving, and while it's temping to have a cute puppy or kitten sitting under the Christmas tree, there's another way you can get that sweet moment without the long-term commitment. Secondhand Hounds, a foster-rescue in the Twin Cities, is urging people to try...
