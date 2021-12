Xiaomi’s biggest launch event for 2021 is finally upon us and is scheduled to commence tomorrow from 07:30 pm Chinese Time (11:30 am GMT). A number of products are set to be unveiled and the company’s socials have already started dropping teasers for them. Of course, the biggest highlights are the Xiaomi 12 lineup and the MIUI 13 update, but the event will also be lifting the curtains on other much-awaited products including the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, TWS Earphones 3, and the Buds 3, all of which have been described below.

