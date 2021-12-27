SLC man causes gas station fire after failing to remove fuel pump from vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Monday, Dec. 27, fire crews responded to a call of a fuel pump fire that occurred when a driver pulled away with the gas nozzle still inserted in his vehicle. The gas pump was ripped off of its base.

Crews arrived on scene at the Chevron on the corner of Redwood Road and North Temple around 9 a.m.

A fire started where the pump was dragged in the parking lot of the gas station, and where the pump originally stood.

The pumps ‘STOP’ button was immediately pushed and the crew’s rapid response to the situation reduced any potential damage and halted any further fire spread.

Courtesy of Salt Lake City Fire Department

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The driver of the vehicle was found and is now speaking with SLC fire and police departments.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.