Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Added to COVID-19 protocols

 3 days ago

Jarry entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday. Jarry has a...

Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Malkin not thinking contract, return of Jagr, plus Rangers rentals

The Pittsburgh Penguins are still eagerly awaiting the return of center Evgeni Malkin from knee surgery. “We have a ballpark idea of when we think he’ll be available,” head coach Mike Sullivan said back in late November. “I’m always reluctant to put a date out there, because if we don’t meet that date, everyone speculates.”
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins High-Tempo Practice Limited by COVID, Malkin Update, Kapanen in Protocol (+)

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Kasperi Kapanen was added to the COVID protocol bringing the number to seven, plus P.O. Joseph, a member of the Penguins Taxi Squad. Sam Lafferty was out with an illness. Evgeni Malkin tried a few one-on-one moves in battle drills, and Sidney Crosby walked defenseman Chad Ruhwedel in a mano-e-mano matchup. Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan kept the pace near 100mph, and Skills Coach Ty Hennes could be heard barking for most of the 75-minute practice.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pittsburgh Penguins place forward Kasperi Kapanen in COVID protocol

The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed Kasperi Kapanen in the COVID protocol, raising their current number to eight if you count Pierre-Olivier Joseph, who tested positive just after being recalled to the taxi squad Tuesday. Sam Lafferty is also absent from the team with a non-COVID illness. Kapanen joins Joseph, Dominik...
NHL
Fox Sports Radio

Mario Lemieux Just Made $350 Million Due to Penguins Pay Issue in 1998

Lemieux, who initially retired in 1997 before making his eventual return as a player-owner in 2000, was still owed deferred payments from the NHL franchise. "Penguins ownership saw their business collapse throughout the 1990s," Pompliano tweeted. "Revenue crashed while expenses tripled, and with $100M in debt, the team was forced to declare bankruptcy in 1998. Their largest creditor? Mario Lemieux, who was owed over $26 million in deferred salary."
NHL
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
markerzone.com

SUSPENSIONS HANDED DOWN AFTER ANOTHER HORRIBLY RACIST GESTURE IN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Two players have been handed suspensions after another horribly racist gesture in the world of professional hockey. As you may recall, black hockey player Jalen Smereck was subjected to a racist taunt in the Ukrainian Hockey League back in September. Andrei Deniskin pretended to peel and eat a banana in front of him. He was suspended for 13 games, while Smereck left the UHL completely. Now, it's happened again.
HOCKEY
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
Yardbarker

Timothy Liljegren added to the Maple Leafs COVID protocol

Another day, another COVID setback. While the Leafs have seen some players return, we are now seeing a player that has been in contact with the active roster in practice now join the Protocol list and potentially be the first of another wave of players who weren’t on the protocol heading into Christmas.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Added to COVID-19 protocols

Di Giuseppe was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. The 28-year-old Di Giuseppe has yet to play in an NHL game this season, but the recent call-up could be in line for a season debut soon after his return from protocols.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph tests positive for covid-19

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph has tested positive for covid-19, according to coach Mike Sullivan. He was withheld from practice in Cranberry on Tuesday and placed into the NHL’s protocols for the virus. The Penguins recalled Joseph as well as three other players from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey...
