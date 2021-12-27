ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Sam Bennett: Clears protocols

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Bennett cleared COVID-19 protocols and rejoined the Panthers at practice Monday, Jameson...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Exits COVID protocols

Weegar (COVID-19 protocols) returned to practice Tuesday after clearing the league's protocols, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Weegar appears to have benefited from the league's extended Christmas break, as he appears set to return to action against the Rangers on Wednesday without missing any games. The Ottawa native has yet to find the back of the net this season but has generated 15 helpers in 29 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Exits protocols

Gagner exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. Gagner has recorded two goals and one assist through his eight December appearances. With Lucas Raymond still missing time, the 32-year-old could see an expanded role in the coming contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Clears protocols

The Coyotes activated Galchenyuk (COVID-19) from virus-related protocols Wednesday. Galchenyuk had been in COVID-19 protocols since Dec. 17. The 27-year-old has struggled considerably in his second stint with Arizona, tallying no goals and two assists in 13 games thus far. He'll likely occupy the third-line center position going forward.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Tucker Poolman: Clears protocols

Poolman has cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and will play Wednesday versus the Ducks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports. Poolman is expected to play on the third pairing in Wednesday's contest. The 28-year-old missed one game while in the protocols since the NHL extended its holiday break.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Near Full Strength With Brandon Carlo Return

BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins are as close to a full group on the ice as they’ve been in weeks as defenseman Brandon Carlo rejoined the team on the ice for Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. That leaves Charlie Coyle as the only Boston Bruins...
NHL
National football post

Panthers to start QB Sam Darnold against Saints

Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold will start Sunday at New Orleans, Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday. Darnold started the first nine games this season before going on injured reserve with a broken shoulder blade. He returned to action last Sunday, relieving Cam Newton and completing 15 of 32 passes for...
NFL
NBC Sports

Panthers place Sam Tecklenburg on COVID-19 list

The Panthers may have to do some more adjusting along the offensive line in Week 17. Carolina has placed center Sam Tecklenburg on its COVID-19 list, the club announced on Tuesday. In his second season with the Panthers after going undrafted out of Baylor, Tecklenburg made his first start last...
NFL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Clears protocols

Martin (COVID-19 protocols) has exited protocols and practiced Thursday, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. Martin has missed the past two games but could be back Friday against the Heat. If he returns, he may be on a minutes limit.
NBA
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL

