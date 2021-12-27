ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins' Mike Matheson: In COVID-19 protocol

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Penguins placed Matheson in COVID-19 protocol Monday....

www.cbssports.com

saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Tests positive for COVID-19

Joseph tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports. Joseph was set to join the team's taxi squad but after the positive test was unable to get onto the ice for Tuesday's practice session. With John Marino and Mike Matheson both in the league's protocols, there may be a spot open on the blue line, which will now likely be filled by fellow taxi squad member Juuso Riikola.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins High-Tempo Practice Limited by COVID, Malkin Update, Kapanen in Protocol (+)

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Kasperi Kapanen was added to the COVID protocol bringing the number to seven, plus P.O. Joseph, a member of the Penguins Taxi Squad. Sam Lafferty was out with an illness. Evgeni Malkin tried a few one-on-one moves in battle drills, and Sidney Crosby walked defenseman Chad Ruhwedel in a mano-e-mano matchup. Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan kept the pace near 100mph, and Skills Coach Ty Hennes could be heard barking for most of the 75-minute practice.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Lands in virus protocols

Kapanen entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. Kapanen will need to submit two negative COVID-19 tests before rejoining the Penguins. Through his eight December appearances, the 25-year-old has recorded two goals. In his absence, Brock McGinn could see an expanded role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bulls' Ersan Ilyasova: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Ilyasova (COVID-19 protocols) is listed as out for Wednesday's contest against the Hawks. Based on Chicago's injury report, Ilyasova was placed in the league's health and safety protocols Tuesday. The veteran forward signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Bulls on Dec. 21, but he hasn't made an appearance for his new squad.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Questionable, but expected to play

Mobley (conditioning) is listed as questionable, but he is expected to play in Tuesday's contest against the Pelicans, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Fedor reports that Mobley, who cleared the league's health and safety protocols Tuesday, didn't have any symptoms during his absence. The Cavaliers plan to put him through some tests pregame to see how he feels conditioning-wise, but barring a setback, the rookie first-round pick is expected to make his return from a four-game absence. Before he was sidelined, Mobley was averaging 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 blocks across 33.6 minutes per game.
NBA

