Penguins' Mike Matheson: In COVID-19 protocol

Mobley (conditioning) is listed as questionable, but he is expected to play in Tuesday's contest against the Pelicans, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Fedor reports that Mobley, who cleared the league's health and safety protocols Tuesday, didn't have any symptoms during his absence. The Cavaliers plan to put him through some tests pregame to see how he feels conditioning-wise, but barring a setback, the rookie first-round pick is expected to make his return from a four-game absence. Before he was sidelined, Mobley was averaging 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 blocks across 33.6 minutes per game.
