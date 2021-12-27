ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins' Dominik Simon: In COVID-19 protocol

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Penguins placed Simon in COVID-19 protocol Monday....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Lands in virus protocols

Kapanen entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. Kapanen will need to submit two negative COVID-19 tests before rejoining the Penguins. Through his eight December appearances, the 25-year-old has recorded two goals. In his absence, Brock McGinn could see an expanded role.
NHL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Penguins 2022 New Year Resolutions

The Pittsburgh Penguins 2022 New Year Resolution begins by saying goodbye to 2021 (Yay, good riddance 2021). We all look forward to welcoming in 2022, (let’s hope this year is better than the last one, eh?), and so do the Penguins. New Years Resolutions usually focus on these main...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominik Simon
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Malkin not thinking contract, return of Jagr, plus Rangers rentals

The Pittsburgh Penguins are still eagerly awaiting the return of center Evgeni Malkin from knee surgery. “We have a ballpark idea of when we think he’ll be available,” head coach Mike Sullivan said back in late November. “I’m always reluctant to put a date out there, because if we don’t meet that date, everyone speculates.”
NHL
Fox Sports Radio

Mario Lemieux Just Made $350 Million Due to Penguins Pay Issue in 1998

Lemieux, who initially retired in 1997 before making his eventual return as a player-owner in 2000, was still owed deferred payments from the NHL franchise. "Penguins ownership saw their business collapse throughout the 1990s," Pompliano tweeted. "Revenue crashed while expenses tripled, and with $100M in debt, the team was forced to declare bankruptcy in 1998. Their largest creditor? Mario Lemieux, who was owed over $26 million in deferred salary."
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Covid
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Tests positive for COVID-19

Joseph tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports. Joseph was set to join the team's taxi squad but after the positive test was unable to get onto the ice for Tuesday's practice session. With John Marino and Mike Matheson both in the league's protocols, there may be a spot open on the blue line, which will now likely be filled by fellow taxi squad member Juuso Riikola.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy