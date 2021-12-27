ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, OR

InRoads Credit Union recognizes local citizens for kindness

By Scott Keith
 4 days ago

The St. Helens-based credit union has awarded three citizens with its INspired recognition.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be hard to find people who will go the extra mile in being kind. But InRoads Credit Union is making sure acts of kindness are recognized in Columbia County and beyond.

The credit union, which serves Columbia, Clatsop, Cowlitz, Multnomah and Washington counties, recently recognized three INspired winners, who each won a special all-local prize basket containing gifts from local business.

InRoads Credit Union asked its members and people throughout the community to nominate inspirational individuals.

From Columbia County, three were recognized:

• Karen Van Winkle, transaction coordinator with Berkshire Hathaway in Scappoose.

• Suzie Dahl, Columbia County's building official.

• Mitch Yen-Kastoff, who teaches at St. Helens High School.

Ryann Weaver, vice president of marketing for InRoads Credit Union, explained the INspired program.

"The program sort of started out of COVID," Weaver said. "At the end of 2020, we were thinking what would make sense to recognize folks who really are going above and beyond to show kindness to their neighbors, to their community."

Weaver said, "We encouraged folks in the community to nominate people that inspire them."

Van Winkle was pleased, and surprised, to get the recognition.

"I was surprised," Van Winkle said. "I didn't know anything about it. One of my co-workers actually submitted my name."

Van Winkle, who volunteers with 4-H and her church, continued, "It was nice that people notice things that people do."

Dahl was also pleased, yet humbled, by the recognition.

"I was shocked, first of all, and also humbled," Dahl said. "It was humbling, and then to find out it was my daughter that wrote that (nomination), it spoke volumes of how we've raised our children."

Dahl stays active in the community.

"I do a lot of donations," she said. "For this year, for our county Giving Tree that goes to foster families, I picked about 10 gift tags off the tree and I donated all the presents for those ten people."

Dahl also gives to her church and food bank yearly.

"If I can help somebody out in any way, I will," Dahl said. "I feel good at the end of the day in what I get accomplished. It's not just giving stuff, it's how I work with the people. I love to work with people."

Weaver explained the importance of kindness in the face of pandemic stress.

"I think kindness is the most important thing," Weaver said. "Everyone's going through different situations and different levels of stress. Just having someone displaying kindness and seeing kindness in the world, it spreads."

