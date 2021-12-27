ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman reveals hack to preset an amount at gas pump so you’ll no longer have to worry about spending too much

By Sophia Caraballo Pineiro
The US Sun
 3 days ago

IT'S annoying when you have to fill up your tank and you have to keep an eye on the pump so you don't go over your budget.

Well, one driver has revealed a little known hack which allows you to preset an amount on the pump so it stops when it reaches that amount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ESxD_0dWnnXAV00
A woman revealed how to preset an amount at a gas pump Credit: TikTok/carolynnichole
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PC2kG_0dWnnXAV00
You press clear and enter at the same time Credit: TikTok/carolynnichole

Carolyn Nichole, a blogger with over 360K followers on social media, revealed the secret to making sure you never go over your budget when filling up your car.

Instead of simply watching the pump like a hawk, you can just present the amount.

All you need to do is go up to the keypad on the pump, and press clear and enter at the same time.

A screen will then pop up where it will ask you to preset an amount.

In her case, she preset it for $30 and she was able to fill up her tank with no issues.

Many took to the comment section to claim they had no idea this was possible.

One woman wrote: "I own a gas station and I had no idea!"

However, you should be extra careful about swiping your credit card at the pump because it can leave you vulnerable to stolen identity and hacks.

When older cards are swiped, the data is sent in an unencrypted, or unprotected, form to the seller's main network, where cybercriminals are waiting to intercept it.

To make matters worse, the POS systems don't have a firewall to protect them from other, less-secure parts of the network, giving thieves a free pass to access the information on it during a network breach.

There is not much cardholders can to do avoid getting hacked, but gas stations should encrypt data during transfers or enforce a chip-and-PIN policy to "significantly lower the likelihood" of another cyberattack, Visa advised in a December security alert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apKaV_0dWnnXAV00
This hack will stop you from overspending Credit: TikTok/carolynnichole
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRMaM_0dWnnXAV00
It will open another window where you can preset Credit: TikTok/carolynnichole

Bob Jones
3d ago

This could come in handy with Joe Bidens skyrocketing gas prices it would be nice to preset an amount. If he manages to stay in office the rest of his term gas could be over $20 a gallon.

Shane Daniel
3d ago

how about walk inside pay cash and the sales clerk can set it for you then it's on them if it goes over

K Knight
3d ago

Because...oh my goodness it's so inconvenient to let go of the handle. 🙄

