Deftones frontman Chino Moreno’s project with Far guitarist Shaun Lopez, ††† (Crosses) — has released its cover of Q Lazzarus’s “Goodbye Horses” as a digital single. The track was previously covered by ††† (Crosses) back in 2014 and the band used to close their live shows on tours with it. The song was made famous in the iconic serial killer movie The Silence of The Lambs. Lopez confirmed that ††† (Crosses) had signed a new deal with Warner Records. This confirms a story Ghost Cult broke last year about the band making new music. Prior to “Goodbye Horses”‘ digital arrival, their last release was a cover of “The Beginning Of The End” by ’90s electropop band Cause & Effect.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO