Inside St. Augustine: The Birthplace Of African American History

By Parker Diakite
 3 days ago
St. Augustine is considered the “Birthplace of African American History.”. While the Florida city is known for both its Spanish and British history, historians say African Americans played a significant role that shouldn’t be ignored. According to historians, Africans were among the first to explore Florida in...

TravelNoire

TravelNoire

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

