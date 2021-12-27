Inside St. Augustine: The Birthplace Of African American History

Americans have come a long way to secure a distinct place into the mainstream of American life. It is only fair to ask what effect, if any, the New Deal had during President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s era to secure rights for the Blacks during the hard ti9mes of the 1930s and beyond. Judges from the today’s standards, there is much we can criticize about the New Deal/Roosevelt era. It never ceased the tremendous injustices that African Americans had to suffer daily. Some of the New Deal initiatives such the work of the Federal Housing Administration served to segregate African Americans more in Jim Crow America. It was during the height of the New Deal that the formerly invisible hand of racism was fully exposed as an issue on a national level.

