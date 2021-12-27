ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

1992 Dayton Christmas killings: Laura Taylor to have parole hearing

By Katie Shatsby
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After being sentenced in 1994 for the Dayton Christmas killings, Laura Taylor, is scheduled for a hearing on Dec. 29.

In 1992, Taylor participated in the Dayton Christmas killings while she was 16 years old. According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO), since Taylor was under the age of 18 at the time of her sentencing, she is eligible for a parole hearing due to Senate Bill 256.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation Correction website, Taylor was sentenced to 145 years to life in prison.

After the Dec. 29 hearing, members of the Parole Board will meet and make a decision on whether or not Taylor should have a full Parole Board hearing, said the MCPO.

The MCPO said they will be participating in the hearing to represent the victims, in the case that a full Parole Board hearing should happen. They will object to the release of the defendant, said the MCPO.

More information on Senate Bill 256 is available here .

Comments / 33

Lynne Solon
3d ago

I pray for her. who am I to judge another? she's been locked up 30 years. I'd say people change. Let God be her judge.

Don Boogie
3d ago

After looking this up to see what really happened there is no way she or any of the three still alive should ever be released back into society. Especially her “Let’s put some drama in our life” her words.

Tasha Briwn
3d ago

i agree. i remember what they did and the hit list of whom they killed

