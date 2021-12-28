ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Top-Selling ‘Minimizer’ Bra Is 69% Off — And You Can Try It Before Buying

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Lilyette by Bali Minimizer Bra Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re able to walk into a store and simply pick up your regular bra size and immediately receive the right fit, consider yourself lucky — seriously lucky! It seems like every manufacturer and brand has different features, and when you also have a chest that’s difficult to fit, it can take many cases of trial and error to find the perfect piece.

Does this struggle sound familiar? Then we have amazing news for you! What if we told you that we not only discovered a bra which works incredibly well for larger, harder-to-find chest sizes — but that it also won’t cost you a small fortune? To top it all off, you can also try it out before getting charged for your purchase — from the comfort of your home!

This bra from Lilyette by Bali is incredibly popular with Amazon shoppers. The amount of five-star reviews certainly intrigued Us, and we were even more surprised that you can score one for as little as $13! It’s dubbed as a “minimizer” bra, meaning that it’s designed to support and smooth out larger cup sizes. In terms of the range available, the bras start from a 34D and go up to a 42G. What makes this bra ideal for those sizes are the thicker shoulder straps and band, plus the design of the cups themselves. They combine sheer lace panels and thicker mesh panels for the ultimate smoothing effect. Genius!

This is a limited-time sale price, and according to Amazon, this is the lowest it’s been in the past month. With Amazon’s Prime Try Before You Buy program, you can give it a whirl for up to seven days before confirming your purchase. That removes the stress of buying a bra online. If it doesn’t end up working for you, just ship it back — no harm done. Let’s find the most fabulous and flattering fits for 2022, shall we?

See it: Get the Lilyette by Bali Women’s Enchantment Three-Section Unlined Minimizer Underwire Bra (originally $42) on sale for prices starting at $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Lilyette and shop all of the lingerie, sleep and loungewear available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

