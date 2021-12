When MLK50 published Frank Johnson’s essay in April 2020, he described himself as a teacher and activist — someone who loved his Alcy Ball community enough to quit a full-time teaching job two years earlier to pursue his mission to rebuild the place where he grew up and still lives. For employment, he began working as a substitute teacher through an agency while he and other residents planned a new community development corporation. The goal was to bring back to life the once-thriving Black neighborhood that had been devastated by systemically racist economic policies, including redlining, he said.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 20 DAYS AGO