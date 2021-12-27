Firefighter, resident hospitalized after Canton house fire

A firefighter and a resident were hospitalized after an early morning house fire in Canton on Monday, according to the Canton Fire Department.

Crews responded at 3:11 a.m. to the 400 block of Hamilton Avenue for a report of a structure fire.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of a house fire on Hamilton Avenue in Canton on Dec. 27, 2021.

The home had heavy smoke, and flames were seen coming from the back, according to the fire department. Firefighters were notified on the scene that a resident was trapped inside.

The trapped resident was rescued from the home and transported to the emergency room, along with an injured firefighter.

No additional information has been released.

