We have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect of all of North/Central Alabama, with the northern counties expiring at 7 am, and all of the Central Alabama counties expiring at 9 am. TODAY: After the fog dissipates, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible through the morning hours, then showers and a few thunderstorms will become possible this afternoon and into the evening hours. Severe weather is not expected today, but a strong storm may be possible with gusty winds as a warm front will be moving northward through the area. Highs will be in the lower 70s to the lower 80s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 27 MINUTES AGO