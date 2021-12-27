Police identify 3-year-old killed on Christmas Eve

Independence police have identified the young child who died in a shooting incident on Christmas Eve .

Three-year-old Benjamin Cope Jr. was killed in the 500 block of South Glenwood Friday evening.

While initially reported as a drive-by shooting, investigators have since learned the child was handling the gun when it was discharged.

A person of interest is in custody out-of-state and awaiting extradition to be charged in Jackson County.

Police said that person was in the residence at the time the child was shot and fled before officers arrived.

The person of interest was also involved in a crash while fleeing the residence, and also fled the crash scene.

According to the Associated Press, the person of interest was arrested in Omaha, Nebraska.

Independence police say the suspect will be extradited to Jackson County.

