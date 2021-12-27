ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it any wonder the NHS is in a state of emergency?

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Protesters call on the government to tackle waiting lists.

Thank you for your article “One in four Britons ‘not confident NHS can care for them’, survey reveals” (26 December). While it is a disgrace, no one has any right to be surprised at the survey results. You cannot go through 11 years of cuts and come out the other end with the essential services upon which we all depend still operating effectively. It is even more terrifying to contemplate exactly what needs to happen for a majority of the population to realise that the low-tax, low-regulation country the Tories keep telling us they want to create can only exist by destroying the civilised society we have spent the last 80 years building.

David Franks

Luton, Bedfordshire

This is the inevitable, and conceivably planned, consequence of the continuing refusal and/or unwillingness by some MPs to take the actions necessary to prevent unnecessary and avoidable loss of life, in order to wilfully destroy the general perception of the NHS in the UK. Welcome to private healthcare.

Bill Robinson

Norwich, Norfolk

