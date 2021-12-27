ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayson Tatum enters COVID-19 protocols, Won't Play vs. Timberwolves on Monday

By SportsGrid
 3 days ago
The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Jayson Tatum has entered health and safety protocols. Tatum is the ninth Celtics player on the COVID-19 list. Although, Boston has had as many as 13 players under health and safety protocols as early as last week. Tatum previously...

Wizards Signing Former Celtics Guard To 10-Day Hardship Contract

It didn’t take long for former Boston Celtics guard Brad Wanamaker to find another place to play in the NBA after he was waived by the Indiana Pacers. Wanamaker, who was let go by the Pacers on Monday, reportedly is signing a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards via a hardship exemption, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBA Rumors: Mavericks Planning To Sign Ex-Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas

It appears Isaiah Thomas impressed during his short stint with the Los Angeles Lakers and earned himself an NBA deal. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Dallas Mavericks are planning to sign Thomas and the guard is expected to join the team when it takes on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Terms of Thomas’ deal are unclear.
NBA COVID fallout: Joe Johnson (Celtics), Greg Monroe (Timberwolves) among players on 10-day contracts

With the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
Bradley Beal To Celtics? Chris Mannix Assesses Trade Possibility

The 2021-22 NBA trade deadline is a little over a month away, so it’s time to talk about a hypothetical blockbuster that’s been floated for years: Bradley Beal to the Celtics. It’s unclear how aggressively Boston has pursued Beal in the past, if at all. But the C’s...
Jayson Tatum Among Five Celtics Ruled Out for Wednesday Vs. Clippers

Tatum among five C's ruled out for Wednesday vs. Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics are getting healthier, but they'll still be short-handed when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Boston has ruled out Jayson Tatum, Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, Aaron Nesmith, and...
NBA COVID fallout: Isaiah Thomas (Mavericks), Joe Johnson (Celtics) among players on 10-day contracts

With the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
Josh Richardson To Return Without Minutes Restriction In Celtics-Clippers

Josh Richardson is slated to return to the Boston Celtics lineup Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing four games while in the league’s health and safety protocols. The 28-year-old had re-entered the protocol on Dec. 19 after two games back from his initial entry on Dec. 10....
At Least Robert Williams, With Career Night, Came To Play Vs. Clippers

There aren’t a lot of positives about the Celtics as of late. Boston dropped its third straight game Wednesday, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers in an absolutely miserable effort at TD Garden, following up a pair of collapses against the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves. But if there...
Bradley Beal is still a Boston Celtics trade target to keep an eye on

Boston Celtics fans hoping to see Jayson Tatum team up with Washington Wizards star and fellow St. Louis product Bradley Beal ought to keep those hopes up. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix believes that Beal is a Cs target worth keeping an eye on as the NBA approaches the February 10th trade deadline.
Celtics’ Shooting Woes Something Team Must ‘Get Better At’ After Loss To Clippers

If you watched the Celtics game Wednesday night, you likely noticed Boston’s awful shooting from 3-point range. Boston shot just 9.5% from downtown in its loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden. The Celtics are shorthanded due to COVID-19 and injuries, but at the end of the day, they know they need to do one thing in particular a bit better.
It Certainly Seems Like There Is No Hope For Celtics After Another Embarrassing Loss

BOSTON (CBS) — Let’s get this out of the way first. Losing Jayson Tatum put the Celtics in a terrible spot for the next 10 or so days. That being said, the Celtics still should have been able to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, a team whose roster is even more ravaged by COVID-19 than Boston’s. The Celtics were missing Tatum, Dennis Schroder and Josh Richardson because of COVID (plus Marcus Smart with a hand injury), but the Wolves had just one of their usual starters on Monday night. They relied heavily on Nathan Knight, who is one a two-way contract, and newcomer Greg Monroe, who signed with the team Monday morning and arrived in Minnesota hours before tipoff. He had no idea who he was sharing the floor with on Monday night.
Celtics Odds & Edges: Last-Minute Wagers Vs. Clippers

The Boston Celtics are favorited at home as they continue to get some of their depth back from the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Los Angeles Clippers are six-point underdogs on the road with moneyline odds set at -235 for the Celtics (bet $235 to win $100).
