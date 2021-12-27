Jayson Tatum enters COVID-19 protocols, Won't Play vs. Timberwolves on Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — Let’s get this out of the way first. Losing Jayson Tatum put the Celtics in a terrible spot for the next 10 or so days. That being said, the Celtics still should have been able to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, a team whose roster is even more ravaged by COVID-19 than Boston’s. The Celtics were missing Tatum, Dennis Schroder and Josh Richardson because of COVID (plus Marcus Smart with a hand injury), but the Wolves had just one of their usual starters on Monday night. They relied heavily on Nathan Knight, who is one a two-way contract, and newcomer Greg Monroe, who signed with the team Monday morning and arrived in Minnesota hours before tipoff. He had no idea who he was sharing the floor with on Monday night.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO