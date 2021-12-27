ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s nothing simple about being labelled autistic

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
A mental healthcare concept designed for World Autism Awareness Day.

Matthew Belmonte is correct in decrying the autism label, but he does not go far enough: it can be a very serious handicap to be so labelled (Letters, 21 December).

Advancement in employment is generally easiest for people who are team players with interpersonal skills. When I discovered my own autistic traits 20 years ago, initially through identifying with Liane Holliday Willey’s book Pretending to be Normal, I soon realised that my 38-year career to that date had been critically dependent on cognitively superimposing neurotypical layers over my behaviour as far as possible.

Undoubtedly, formal diagnosis is the only way that support and care can be considered for those who really need it; for the rest of us, “pretending to be normal” is a far better option. Consciously focusing on the strengths of your autistic traits, such as concentration on detail, can yield competitive advantages if you look for them. The effort involved in understanding and aping social interaction can be extremely stressful, however.

Bob Seymour

Ogmore-by-Sea, Vale of Glamorgan

The notion that the “label” of autism should be reserved for “those who need it most” is at best misguided and at worst ignorant, and arguably dangerous, for autistic individuals such as myself.

On the surface, I may seem “high functioning” – an outdated and misleading descriptor. An acquaintance is likely to perceive me as quiet, intelligent and perhaps slightly odd, but not disabled. To them, I am not someone who “really needs” my diagnosis. What they do not know is how I struggle with work; at present, I cannot hold on to even the most simple jobs because I find the environment and the social expectations overwhelming. Much of adult life makes no sense to me.

Yet I went to university. I have a master’s degree. Does this mean I am not autistic enough to need the label? Those who receive the label of autism are already those who really need it, and to suggest otherwise is a step backwards.

Name and address supplied

