ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls house "uninhabitable" after overnight fire

By MTN News
KRTV News
KRTV News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOc6t_0dWnl8MP00

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 5012 3rd Avenue South late Sunday night, and found a fully-involved garage on fire with flames extending into the house.

GFFR said in a news release that due to intensity of the fire, a second alarm was called by the incident commander.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes from the first arriving engine company.

Due to the amount of fire extension, crews remained at the scene until early Monday morning overhauling the residence.

The house has been deemed uninhabitable. The American Red Cross has been activated to assist the family.

There were no injuries reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information, including how you may be able to help the family.

(UPDATE) Brad Martin has created a GoFundMe account to help the family:

Late last night Matt and Martha’s home caught fire and appears to be a total loss. Fortunately everyone got out safe including their new puppy Copper. They have a long arduous road ahead of them. I would like to collect some funds to help them get started on their road to rebuilding, as they lost everything, including cars and wallets in the fire. They got out with the clothes on their backs. Let’s all pitch in a little and help them get started.

Click here if you would like to donate .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Accidents
Great Falls, MT
Accidents
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Great Falls, MT
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Great Falls Fire Rescue#The American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
KRTV News

"Angel Tree for Teens" underway in Great Falls

The Center for Mental Health in Great Falls is hosting an "angel tree" toy drive called “Angel Tree for Teens” that will be used to help teenagers in need. While many toy drives are tailored toward kids ages 12 and under, “Angel Tree for Teens” are for those ages 13-18, in an effort to bring awareness to older kids in need.
GREAT FALLS, MT
KRTV News

Feel Good Friday: Helping fire victims

In response to the devastating wildfire in the Gibson Flats area just south of Great Falls on Wednesday, two women gathered in the parking lot of the Montana Credit Union on 14th Street South in Great Falls on Wednesday and Thursday evening collecting supplies such as clothes and toiletries for those impacted by the fire.
GREAT FALLS, MT
KRTV News

KRTV News

2K+
Followers
839
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy