Seong Ho Jeong; Hye Sun Lee; Seok Jong Chung; Han Soo Yoo; Jin Ho Jung; Kyoungwon Baik; Yang Hyun Lee; Young H. Sohn; Phil Hyu Lee. Statins are more widely used not only for the primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease by blocking cholesterol biosynthesis but also for the potential neuroprotective agents during neurological disorders due to their pleiotropic effects. In this study, we investigate whether the previous use of statins affect baseline nigrostriatal dopamine loss at the time of diagnosis and longitudinal motor and cognitive outcomes in patients with Parkinson's disease.

