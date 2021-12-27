ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sajid Javid: No further Covid restrictions in England before 2022

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
The Health Secretary has said no further coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in England before the new year after ministers reviewed the latest data.

Sajid Javid said “people should remain cautious” and urged those marking the start of 2022 to consider testing themselves beforehand and to celebrate outside, with the Omicron variant growing so fast that it accounts for 90% of all new Covid-19 cases.

The decision not to impose restrictions beyond the Plan B measures already in place in England comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefed on the impact Christmas mixing had had on coronavirus infections and hospital admissions.

Mr Javid told broadcasters on Monday: “We look at the data on a daily basis – that hasn’t changed over the Christmas period.

“But there will be no further measures before the new year. Of course, people should remain cautious as we approach New Year’s celebrations.

“Take a lateral flow test if that makes sense, celebrate outside if you can, have some ventilation if you can.

“Please remain cautious and when we get into the new year, of course, we will see then whether we do need to take any further measures, but nothing more until then, at least.”

CNBC

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says at least one patient has died with the omicron Covid variant in the UK

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday that at least one patient infected with the new omicron variant of Covid-19 has died in the country. "Sadly yes, omicron is producing hospitalizations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with omicron," Johnson told reporters on a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, London, according to Sky News.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Soaring Omicron leaves Christmas hanging in the balance: Cases of new variant rise 50% in 24 hours while Covid infections top 80,000 for FOURTH time since start of pandemic... after Sajid Javid hints UK may need lockdown BEFORE Dec 25

Britain has recorded 82,886 Covid cases as Sajid Javid has refused to rule out another lockdown before Christmas and SAGE advisers told government officials that mixing of households should be banned 'very soon'. The number of cases has risen by 32,473, or 64.4 per cent, in seven days. But is...
The Independent

Public already have ‘clarity’ on Covid restrictions, Sajid Javid says, as question mark hangs over New Year

The public already have “clarity” over new Covid restrictions to tackle the omicron variant, the health secretary has said – amid uncertainty over what will happen after Christmas.Speaking on Thursday morning Sajid Javid said there would be no further announcements on restrictions this side of the holiday – but left the door open to measures going into the New Year.Mr Javid said government scientists were not yet clear on the extent to which omicron’s less severe disease compared to earlier Covid strains would mitigate against its increased transmissibility. “We know for example, if a much smaller percentage of people are...
BBC

Covid-19: No guarantees on new restrictions - Sajid Javid

The health secretary has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions for England, as the Omicron variant spreads around the country. A further 12,133 Omicron cases have been confirmed in the UK, although the true number is likely to be far higher. Asked about possible new measures to slow the...
The Independent

Covid news – live: Wales loans England millions of lateral flow tests amid ‘worrying’ shortage before NYE

The Welsh government has been forced to intervene in England’s Covid test kit shortage, offering Westminster four million lateral flow devices (LFDs) as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world.Demand for the kits has risen since Boris Johnson advised people they could go ahead with Christmas and New Year’s Eve Plans, so long as they regularly test themselves to prevent spreading the highly transmissible Omicron variant.However, on Thursday morning – just a day before NYE – home delivery slots for lateral flow tests were unavailable on the gov.uk website, prompting health secretary Sajid Javid to tell MPs...
The Independent

Welsh urged to follow restrictions amid ‘rapid rise’ in Covid cases

Welsh people are being urged to get their booster jabs and follow social distancing measures amid a “rapid rise” in coronavirus cases.It comes after First Minister Mark Drakeford closed nightclubs and announced a return to the rule of six inside pubs and restaurants from Boxing Day.Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that England would not be following the devolved nations in enforcing new coronavirus restrictions.Wales recorded 12,378 new cases on Tuesday. However, there is a lag in the number of cases being recorded due to the holiday period.In a statement, Wales’ deputy chief medical officer, Dr Chris Jones encouraged...
The Independent

Up to 90% of people in ICU ‘not boosted,’ says Boris Johnson

Up to 90 per cent of the people “currently ending up” in intensive care units (ICUs) have not received a Covid booster vaccine, Boris Johnson has said, as he urged people to get their third jabs.The prime minister used an official visit to a vaccine centre in Milton Keynes on Wednesday to admit that Omicron “continues to cause real problems”, while defending his decision not to impose new rules in England – unlike the other three UK nations – saying the Covid variant remains “obviously milder” than its predecessor Delta.“I’m sorry to say this but the overwhelming majority of...
The Independent

Welsh Government comes to Westminster’s aid with four million Covid tests

The Welsh Government has come to the aid of Westminster by loaning England four million lateral flow tests, as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world.There has been a surge in demand for Covid-19 tests as people try to comply with advice to limit the spread of the Omicron variant by ensuring they do not have coronavirus before socialising.But by 9am on Thursday, home delivery slots for lateral flow tests were unavailable on the Gov.uk website.Pharmacies have also complained about patchy supplies of lateral flow kits.Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting called for NHS workers to be put “at the...
The Independent

Johnson urges New Year partygoers to take Covid test despite shortage

Boris Johnson’s Government is scrambling to secure supplies of Covid-19 tests as the Prime Minister urged people to get swabbed before enjoying New Year celebrations.Ministers acknowledged a worldwide supply issue is hitting the UK as people again struggled to get tests through pharmacies or delivered to their home.Health Secretary Sajid Javid set out the issues in a call with a Tory MP, acknowledging there is not a quick fix to a problem caused by global demand.Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, has said patients are often unable to find Covid-19 tests in chemists because of...
The Independent

All eligible adults offered Covid booster as 90% of over-12s get first dose

All eligible adults in England have been offered a Covid-19 booster vaccine, the government has said – apparently meeting the target announced by Boris Johnson earlier this month.In further good news for the vaccine programme 90 per cent of all adults aged over 12 have now had their first injection following a surge in demand .The NHS has dramatically stepped up its vaccination drive in the last few weeks in a bid to increase protection against the omicron wave, which is seeing record case numbers reported across the UK.To speed up the process the health service oversaw the opening of...
The Independent

Calls for NHS staff to be given priority access to lateral flow tests

The Government is facing calls to give NHS staff priority for lateral flow tests amid a shortage.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the British Medical Association (BMA) said health workers should come first when trying to access the rapid coronavirus tests in a bid to ease staffing issues.The BMA said there are more than 18,000 staff absent from acute hospital trusts in England either with Covid-19 or because they are self-isolating, adding it expected that figure to be much higher when the most recent data is published later this week.Being unable to get the tests means staff may...
The Independent

NHS could have to resort to urgent healthcare only, BMA Scotland warns

Pressure on the NHS in the wake of surging Covid cases could see medics forced to “support urgent healthcare services only”, doctors’ leaders have warned.Dr Lewis Morrison, the chair of the British Medical Association in Scotland said that without “big changes” in either infection levels or the rules on self-isolation, the health service could find itself in such a situation.His comments came after Scotland recorded a record number of coronavirus cases, with figures announced on Wednesday revealing a further 15,849 had been infected with the virus – the highest daily total in the pandemic so far.Over the coming weeks...
The Independent

Mass Covid deaths and full intensive care units are likely ‘now history’ in UK, scientist claims

The mass fatalities and packed intensive care units marking the coronavirus pandemic’s first year will likely not be repeated in the UK as a result of Covid-19, a scientist advising the government has claimed.Professor Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at Oxford University, told The Independent that vaccines based on early iterations of the virus appear to have remained highly effective at protecting against severe disease and deaths from subsequent waves driven by new variants.“The horrific scenes that we saw a year ago – intensive care units being full, lots of people dying prematurely – that is now...
The Independent

Sturgeon accused of ‘indecision’ over isolation as Scotland hits new Covid high

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of “indecision” after she failed to cut coronavirus isolation times for those with the virus in Scotland with the news coming as cases north of the border reached a new record high.The First Minister insisted consideration was being given to reducing the time people who had tested positive for Covid-19 had to remain in quarantine for, saying a decision on this would be made “in the next week”.Any changes would then come into force from January 5, with Ms Sturgeon confirming ministers were also considering if household contacts of someone with Covid needed to...
The Independent

Downing Street aides ‘hauled in for questioning’ as part of No.10 party inquiry

Downing Street aides have reportedly been asked to attend formal interviews as part of an inquiry into lockdown parties at No.10.Special advisors and civil servants are among though set to be hauled in for questioning, with one government source telling the Times newspaper the people in question were "pissing themselves".Sue Gray, the civil servant leading the inquiry, has emailed more than a dozen people about the grilling.She took over the inquiry after Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, recused himself following revelations that his own office hosted a similar gathering to the ones he was tasked with investigating.Mr Case, who was...
