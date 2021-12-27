Boston College vs. Florida State Men's Basketball Game Postponed

Boston College and Florida State game on Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Per the conference the following games were impacted:

Florida State at Boston College Virginia Tech at North Carolina Boston College, Duke and Virginia Tech are adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report). Following the ACC's modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the ACC will look to reschedule the games.

This is the second consecutive game postponed for Boston College. Last week their scheduled game against Wake Forest was also postponed, after originally being ruled a forfeit loss for the Eagles. The ACC quickly adjusted their COVID-19 policy to allow games impacted to be postponed.

COVID-19 policies have hit Boston College hard of late. On Sunday the Military Bowl between the Eagles and ECU was cancelled due to an outbreak of the virus, with BC not having enough players to safely play the game.

Boston College's next game is against North Carolina at home on Saturday. There is no word yet if that game will be able to be played as scheduled.

