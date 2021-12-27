Duke, UNC forced to postpone next men's basketball games due to COVID-19

More college basketball games are being postponed due to COVID-19 cases.

Because of positive COVID-19 cases in the Duke men's basketball program, upcoming game against Clemson has been postponed.

In addition, North Carolina will not be able to play its next game against Virginia Tech, due to cases in the Hokies program.

The Blue Devils are the second ranked team in the country, and the only ACC team in the top 25.

Both UNC and Duke were scheduled to play on December 29.

The ACC recently voted to change its policy, which previously would've required teams with too many COVID-19 cases to forfeit their games as opposed to rescheduling them. However, with the increase in cases due to the omicron variant, ACC athletic directors voted unanimously to change the rules.

It's unclear at this time how many players on Duke's team have tested positive for the virus.

It also has not been determined when any of the postponed games will be rescheduled. >