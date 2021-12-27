ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke, UNC forced to postpone next men's basketball games due to COVID-19

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqvmX_0dWnjoMo00 More college basketball games are being postponed due to COVID-19 cases.

Because of positive COVID-19 cases in the Duke men's basketball program, upcoming game against Clemson has been postponed.

In addition, North Carolina will not be able to play its next game against Virginia Tech, due to cases in the Hokies program.

The Blue Devils are the second ranked team in the country, and the only ACC team in the top 25.

Both UNC and Duke were scheduled to play on December 29.

The ACC recently voted to change its policy, which previously would've required teams with too many COVID-19 cases to forfeit their games as opposed to rescheduling them. However, with the increase in cases due to the omicron variant, ACC athletic directors voted unanimously to change the rules.

It's unclear at this time how many players on Duke's team have tested positive for the virus.

It also has not been determined when any of the postponed games will be rescheduled. >

The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
The Spun

Alabama Fans Loving Wednesday Night Quote From Nick Saban

Alabama is one of the four teams preparing to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff, beginning this Friday. In the context of this year, that also means the Crimson Tide are trying to avoid a late-season, COVID-19 outbreak. 2021 CFP teams that are unable to field...
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
WNCT

North Carolina QB’s career comes full circle vs Gamecocks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell has come full circle. North Carolina’s junior quarterback started his college career by leading the Tar Heels to a come-from-behind victory over South Carolina in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium. Now, nearly 28 months later, the projected first-round NFL draft pick will look to close […]
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To Ridiculous Alabama Narrative

No. 1 Alabama will enter this Friday’s College Football semifinal as almost two-touchdown favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati. However, one of the Crimson Tide’s best players doesn’t think his team is being treated as such. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said in his media session earlier this week...
voiceofmotown.com

Dana Holgorsen Upset Following Victory Over Auburn

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Houston’s 17-13 victory over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl, former West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen was unhappy with waiting around for Auburn’s head coach Bryan Harsin and players to finish their post game press conference before speaking. Holgorsen opened his postgame...
PennLive.com

Former Penn State quarterback announces transfer destination

Former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson has a new home. The redshirt sophomore, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, announced on social media Tuesday that he’s transferring to UConn. Roberson entered the 2021 season as the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Sean Clifford, and he made...
