Las Vegas, NV

Woman hurt in Las Vegas UTV crash against brother’s arrest

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman who lost her arm after a Christmas Eve crash on an utility terrain vehicle in Northern Las Vegas does not want her brother, who was driving, prosecuted.

In an interview from her hospital bed, Isabella Anes Hernandez told Las Vegas’ KLAS-TV that her brother shouldn’t be blamed for what was essentially an accident.

“It’s unjustified and there is no reason for him to go to jail,” said Hernandez, who added her brother was “completely sober.”

Authorities also don’t think impairment was a factor in the crash. Still, 26-year-old Yasmani Flaman was arrested for reckless driving.

Police say Flaman lost control of the UTV around 9 p.m. Friday. It rolled over and then landed upright.

Officers say Hernandez’s arm had to be amputated. Meanwhile, one of the two other male passengers riding in the UTV suffered injuries but they weren’t life-threatening.

It wasn’t immediately known Monday if Flaman had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

