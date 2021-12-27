Families Hit by Life-Threatening Illness Need Support

In 2021, my health has taken a hit. I went to see a hematologist yesterday and upon reviewing my record in the EMR, he remarked how “busy” I’ve been this year. There was the compound wrist fracture that occurred early on Valentine’s Day, resulting in two surgeries, permanent damage, and numbness in the nerve in my left index figure. I’ve had chronic anemia this whole year and needed several infusions of iron. They can’t figure out the cause, hence the visit to the hematologist. My asthma has moved into the severe and persistent category and I spent a week in the hospital receiving IV steroids. I’m in the process of being evaluated for a procedure called a bronchial thermoplasty because I can’t keep taking high doses of steroids and running to the ER. A stroke in 2018 left me with no muscle tone in my bladder and I’m experiencing chronic urinary retention. My urogynecologist is determining whether I’m a candidate for a device that will theoretically stimulate the bladder muscle to function.

