Family Relationships

Families Hit by Life-Threatening Illness Need Support

By Heidi Splete
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents and siblings of children who experience life-threatening illness use nearly twice the amount of healthcare services for both mental and physical conditions as families unaffected by such problems, a new study has found. Experts said the findings, published in JAMA Network Open, should help guide the allocation of...

www.medscape.com

MedicalXpress

Family members of children with life-threatening conditions 50% to 70% more likely to suffer mental, physical issues

Being the parent or sibling of a child with a life-threatening condition can take a mental and physical toll on other members of the family. A new study from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is one of the first to empirically measure the extent of this burden on families, with parents and siblings 50% to 70% more likely than their peers to receive health care for mental and physical health issues, accompanied by medication for these issues, than families of children without a life-threatening condition. The findings were published online in JAMA Network Open.
KRMG

Superheroes meet kids battling life-threatening illnesses

TULSA, Okla. — Spider-Man visited Tulsa this weekend for a special private screening of his new movie, “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”. He met some kids battling life-threatening illnesses, thanks to an event put on by the group, Real Okie Superheroes. Cinergy Tulsa teamed up with Arlene Laxamana’s organization,...
Medscape News

Were These True Medical Miracles? Doctors Disagree

It was a freezing December day, and two young brothers were playing outside near a swimming pool when the younger boy, a 3-year-old toddler, fell into the water. The 7-year-old immediately jumped into the pool to save his brother and was able to pull the toddler to the pool steps where the boy's head was above water. But the icy temperatures overcame the older brother and he drifted underwater.
atchisonglobenow.com

Severe Illness in Children Brings Hardship for Families

FRIDAY, Dec.31, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- When a sick child spends time in the intensive care unit, the impact lasts even after the hospital stay is over. Added to it are days, weeks, sometimes months out of school for the young patient and extended work absences for their primary caregivers.
Cleveland.com

Being vaccinated meant no life-threatening consequences during holiday illness

I woke up Christmas Eve looking forward to our annual family gathering at our son’s house that afternoon with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. But around mid-morning, while just sitting in my recliner, I was overcome with great fatigue, body aches and pains. My wife, who was not feeling well the day before, soon came down with fatigue, too. We canceled Christmas plans, beginning a quarantine in case we had COVID-19. We didn’t begin to feel better for over three days. Our family was ready to deliver anything we needed but, with decreased appetites, we didn’t need anything.
psychologytoday.com

My Health, Illness, and Support System

In 2021, my health has taken a hit. I went to see a hematologist yesterday and upon reviewing my record in the EMR, he remarked how “busy” I’ve been this year. There was the compound wrist fracture that occurred early on Valentine’s Day, resulting in two surgeries, permanent damage, and numbness in the nerve in my left index figure. I’ve had chronic anemia this whole year and needed several infusions of iron. They can’t figure out the cause, hence the visit to the hematologist. My asthma has moved into the severe and persistent category and I spent a week in the hospital receiving IV steroids. I’m in the process of being evaluated for a procedure called a bronchial thermoplasty because I can’t keep taking high doses of steroids and running to the ER. A stroke in 2018 left me with no muscle tone in my bladder and I’m experiencing chronic urinary retention. My urogynecologist is determining whether I’m a candidate for a device that will theoretically stimulate the bladder muscle to function.
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
Medscape News

Diabetes Care Often Fails Rural, Minority Patients

Like real estate, the quality of diabetes care comes down to “location, location, location,” a large cohort study led by a team from Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, has found. Adults with diabetes who live in rural areas, as well as those who live in areas of socioeconomic disadvantage,...
Salon

Inside psychogenic death, the phenomenon of "thinking" yourself to death

In 1967, a woman was admitted to Baltimore City Hospital, complaining about shortness of breath, chest pains, nausea, and dizziness. She was 22-years-old. She hadn't had health problems until just over a month earlier. Now she was extremely anxious, hyperventilating, sweating and nearly fainting. After two weeks, she finally confided...
Medscape News

The Road to Recovery: Neuropsychiatric Symptoms of Long COVID

Over 275 million individuals worldwide have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection. Acute COVID-19 infection usually lasts up to 4 weeks, but a significant number of individuals continue experiencing symptoms beyond the initial course of illness (after an individual no longer tests positive for COVID-19). This was the case when speaking to family members recovering from COVID infection. Months following the initial infection, they insisted that they just did not feel like their true self. This included neurocognitive difficulties and a hard time getting back up to speed with their usual tasks.
BBC

Former anorexia patient reveals impact of illness on her life

Former anorexia and bulimia patient Lara Davies has spoken of the impact the disorders had on her life. The 24-year-old said Christmas was especially difficult because people were enjoying food everywhere. Ms Davies, from Llangedwyn, in Powys, began to suffer with eating disorders when she was 14. She said: “I...
Medscape News

Most Cancer Patients With BreakthroughCOVID-19 Infection Experience Severe Outcomes

Patients with cancer remain vulnerable to breakthrough COVID-19 infection after vaccination and most experience severe outcomes, according to a review of patient data from the international COVID-19 and Cancer Consortium (CCC19) registry. Of 54 fully vaccinated patients with cancer and COVID-19, 35 (65%) were hospitalized, 10 (19%) were admitted to...
Medscape News

National Boom in Dedicated Epilepsy Centers

The US is experiencing a boom in epilepsy care, with new data showing a significant increase in dedicated centers. Data from the National Association of Epilepsy Centers (NAEC) show the number of accredited epilepsy centers increased by nearly 60% — from 161 in 2012 to 256 in 2019, with the largest increases occurring among centers dedicated to caring for only adults or only children.
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
